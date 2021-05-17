REP. JARED PATTERSON PASSES PRO FIRST RESPONDER AND VETERAN LEGISLATION OUT OF THE TEXAS HOUSE

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

05/13/2021

(Austin, TX) - Rep. Jared Patterson passed two bills - HB 911 and HB 2242 - out of the Texas House of Representatives related to improving the lives of our veterans and first responders.

HB 911 amends the Transportation Code to establish and operate an online application process so military personnel and veterans can obtain their military designation on their drivers' license, as well as personal identification certificates. Though these privileges have been available to veterans in the past, only in- person visits to a local DMV office would meet the requirements for the application process. However, when DMV offices were closed across the state due to the pandemic, the state saw a significant decrease in veteran designation applications. This legislation would provide greater accessibility to veterans and military personnel seeking this designation by allowing the process to be completed online.

HB 2242 seeks to assist firefighters, police officers, and EMS personnel who are in danger of losing their jobs due to the time off required to recover from an injury or illness. This legislation would require counties and cities to provide a qualifying individual with appropriate time off and full pay when a line of duty injury or illness affects their ability to work. If necessary, the leave shall continue for at least one year. This legislation also provides options for a county or city to extend to a firefighter or police officer that is still not fully recovered at the end of the one year. Finally, this legislation clarifies options that may be made available to a firefighter or police officer struggling with an injury or illness that is not related to their job and ensures that they will be reinstated to their same rank and seniority they were at prior to taking leave.

Rep. Jared Patterson stated, "These heroes sacrifice so much for us both at home and abroad, and the least that we can do is ensure that they are not overrun by bureaucratic policies and processes. I am confident that these two pieces of legislation will assist in easing some of the burdens that are often placed on our first responders and veterans."

