Retirement celebration for court reporter Gillig to be held May 20

Jane Gillig, the senior court reporter in the South Central Judicial District, is retiring after 26 years of service. She will be honored at a retirement event Thursday, May 20, at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. The event will be held in Courtroom 305 beginning at 11 a.m.

Gillig worked many years with Judge Tom Schneider.

"She was an exceptional reporter and is a wonderful person and dedicated state employee," said SCJD Judge Jame Hill.

Download the invitation to this event.