WowYow Welcomes Two New Members To Their Advisory Board

Ken Potashner & Andy Ballester bring a wealth of knowledge in growth and technology startups to the team

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WowYow Inc., a visual artificial intelligence company, has announced the addition of two new members to their advisory board. Ken Potashner and Andy Ballester joined the WowYow Advisory Board in February 2021 and have already put their expansive technology and startup knowledge to use.

Ken Potashner has an extensive background as a board member of multiple high-growth, high-technology global organizations. He provides companies with advice and expertise in angel investing and growth financing skills. In the past, he served as a director of eight public company boards, as well as numerous private ones. He has also held CEO, Director, and Chairman positions at companies that have achieved more than a billion dollars in valuations.

“I am very excited about WowYow’s technology and leadership,” says Ken Potashner. “I believe that we will have extraordinary growth opportunities in several key markets in the near future.”

Most recently, Ken served as Chairman of Newport Corporation, an industry leader in the photonics sector, which was recently sold for more than $900M. He has also served as a Director for Home Bay Technologies, HighSchoolESportsLeague.com, OneStopSystems, and American Lithium Energy. Ken has a BSEE from Lafayette College and an MSEE from SMU and an Advanced Professional Director certification.

____

Andy Ballester is one of the original founders of GoFundMe. He has a long track record and passion for creating products that help drive change on a large scale. Andy has used his extensive knowledge of startups and business to help multiple startup companies navigate new product developments and grow their businesses.

“I’ve been so impressed by the end-to-end AI technologies I’ve already seen from WowYow,” says Andy Ballester. “I’m looking forward to advising this team and helping WowYow to expand its AI product suite. There are so many applications that can be enabled by the fantastic video recognition AI system WowYow has built and I’m really looking forward to helping develop them.”

Andy is currently the EIR at San Diego’s Launch Factory and also serves as a volunteer for Mentor with the Techstars Anywhere, EvoNexus, and Ad Astra incubators. Andy has a degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois.

____



Media Contact: