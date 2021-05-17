Ruiz Praises Governor’s Decision to Fully Resume In-Person Instruction in September

Trenton – Senate Education Chair M. Teresa Ruiz issued the following statement praising Governor Murphy’s decision to end the executive order allowing remote instruction to count towards the 180-day school requirement at the end of the current academic year:

“While the shift to remote instruction was necessary to protect the health and wellbeing of our teachers, staff and students, it has taken a toll on the academic standing and social-emotional health of our students. I am grateful to see that come September, all of our students will be in the classroom, for a full school day, five days a week. Making this announcement now will not only give districts adequate time to prepare, but will also provide the community time to plan. Our return to normalcy hinges on students returning to school and for many parents this will allow them to return to work in a capacity they have not been able to since last March.”