Everton Elliott’s “Interaction of the Sexes” Wins Praise for Being a Powerful Tool That can Transform Relationships

Interaction Of The Sexes - 1st. Series: Codes Of The Sexes

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Interaction of the Sexes” takes an outside the box look at relationships and how they can be more rewarding and successful. This is based on Everton Elliott’s personal experience, research and study.

If there’s one important area that many struggle with, and good help is quite hard to find, it’s probably intimate relationships from dating all the way through marriage. The good news is author Everton Elliott is here to help. Everton’s recent book, marketed by an advertising company, The Moving Words, “Interaction of the Sexes”, reveals the author breakthrough ideas related to “strategic mating, dating, and lovemaking scenarios.” Quite unique in the dating and relationship space “Interaction of the Sexes” has been met with enthusiasm and vigorous discussions.

“My book is intended to be a tool to transform intimate personal relationships into good quality conduct of a monogamous relationship,” commented the author, who is clearly passionate about the subject. “I hope readers take a look at the concepts I’m presenting and get value out of them to have stronger and more rewarding relationships.”

"Interaction of The Sexes" is the first in Everton’s series "Codes of The Sexes". It delivers a powerful message, revealing to each and every reader the requirements it takes to apply its principles to life’s stages of intimacy. This is a mission that is taken very seriously and is intended to be used as a lifelong directory for keeping a healthy long-term intimate relationship.

The new book is available in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon.

Early reviews of “Interaction of the Sexes” have been extremely positive.

Chris S., from Utah, said in a five-star review, “I have read a great deal about relationships from serious academic work to pop culture dating things. I have to say the approach that Everton Elliott takes in “Interaction of the Sexes” is my favorite one yet. His working in mating details from other primates is really eye-opening, as are his thoughts on pair bonding. Totally recommended and I can’t wait to read the next in the series.”

Expect news on the book two in “Codes of The Sexes” to be on its way soon, further expanding on Everton’s unique approach to relationships and giving even more actionable ideas and healthy encouragement.

For more information be sure to visit the author’s website.