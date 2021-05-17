SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award: What It Takes To Win With Thom Wells
Award-Winning Diver Thom Wells Explains The Criteria For Winning Diving's Most Prestigious AwardTUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award isn't reserved for diving professionals — top-of-the-line underwater explorers around the world are eligible for this elite level of recognition. Here, SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award recipient Thom Wells explains what it takes to receive the prestigious honor.
SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award: Thom Wells Explains The Basics
According to Thom Wells, there's no fast or easy way to earn the SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award.
Divers who want to be recognized as SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award recipients must either:
Complete 2,500 dives and make a significant contribution to the SCUBA community
Complete 5,000 dives
The SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award recognizes those who are making waves in the diving world. Thom Wells earned the award as an instructor, showing that he's committed not just to underwater exploration — but also to opening the undersea world to others.
How The SSI Platinum Pro 5000 Award Began
Bob Clark, the founder of Scuba Schools International, developed the award in 1993 to recognize divers committed to the sport. Many professional divers are card-carrying award recipients, but many are not. Award recipients include explorers, boat captains, photographers, diving instructors, writers, and more.
There's no time limit during which dives must be completed. Some divers earn the SSI Platinum Pro 5000 award by completing 100 divers per year over the course of 50 years, while other divers earn the award more quickly.
Regardless of the time that it takes a diver to earn the award, it's clear that recipients have dedicated much of their lives to the sport.
A Lifetime Of Exploration And Conservation
As a diving instructor, Thom Wells has led dives on six continents and has worked as a dive and travel guide for over half a century.
While Thom Wells is known for his commitment to diving, he's also a world-renowned explorer, passionate about helping others develop a love for the planet. He's founded two adventure travel companies, Expedition International and Journey of Discovery. He's led multiple expeditions to the North Pole and has visited the South Pole as well.
While Thom Wells has an impressive history of adventure under his belt, he's constantly finding new ways to open the eyes of others to the adventure and excitement offered by world travel.
