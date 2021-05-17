uQontrol Named Winner of the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2021
uQontrol Wins the “Token Based IAM” Award In the 9th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2021SANDPOINT, ID, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- uQontrol, Inc. is proud to announce we have won the Token Based Identity Access Management (IAM) award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine:
“We’re thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased,” said John Andrews CEO of uQontrol, Inc.
“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. uQontrol is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.
About uQontrol, Inc.
uQontrol™ developed Qkey® the first Chip and PIN Smart “Cyber Security Key”, a universal “Security Enclave” on a USB key-device for protecting all things digital. With 95% of both corporate and personal breaches starting with the end-user, Qkey® is the most innovative, secure, and MFA solution. Qkey protects against Account Takeover (ATO), by providing full isolation between the end user’ easy-to-hack PC or corporate servers. By embedding the familiar bank card “Security Chip”, a private browser, strong MFA, Passwordless Logon, Identity Access Management along with Single-Sign-On tools, control is now back in the hands of the end-user. Qkey users can now securely connect with everything digital from Active Directory to Cloud SAAS programs, from Identity Access Management (IAM) to URL accounts and Payment Gateways, reducing the risk of all cyber-attacks.
We’re thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/
About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com
About the Judging
The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for Next Generation InfoSec Solutions.
About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences.
