R4G Sponsors Sweet Mom to Interview and Write Food Story About Aurora LaMarca

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors 'Celebrating Lovely Women' interview by Megan Sones of Aurora La Marca, owner of Fresh Meals by Aurora.
Recruiting for Good sponsors 'Celebrating Lovely Women' inspired stories that inspire girls to pursue passion driven ventures. This month, Megan Sones interviewed Aurora LaMarca; owner of Meals By Aurora.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for Megan's story, 'Keeping It Fresh,' because it inspires positive values. Aurora is a passionate mom and role-model."
Aurora LaMarca is French and Italian, as well as fluent in both languages. She was born in Paris and came to America with her parents as a young girl. Her culinary skills were self‐taught by old school cooking from her Nonna and parents. Being a mom of two amazing children herself, she knows the importance of family and putting a good meal on the table every night. Her husband Matthew of 31+ years, also her business partner is no slouch in the kitchen. Known for his specialty stuffed breads and his home-style old fashion pizza’s, taking you back to the good old days in Brooklyn when you bought pizza from bakery shop. www.MealsByAurora.com
Chasing Kids in Heels is a Literary Blog written by Megan Sones of New Jersey. Megan has a passion for writing, food, education, fashion, reading, and fitness. She attended the College of New Jersey where she double majored in English and Education, then continued on to receive her Master’s in Special Education. She began her educational career teaching English to Special Education students at the High School level for two years, continued to Special Education English at the Middle School level for two years, and then taught 5th grade for three years before beginning to stay at home with her kids. Megan is excited to begin this new chapter (literally and figuratively) in her life!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Recruiting for Good is helping soccer girls fund trips to the 2023 Women's World Cup. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds from staffing placements. Teams earn travel savings by successfully participating in the referral program. To learn more visit www.2023WomenSoccer.com
