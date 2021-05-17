What is a good website? • Yoast

Edwin Toonen Edwin is a strategic content specialist. Before joining Yoast, he honed his skills at the leading web design magazine of the Netherlands for many years.

People often ask us to explain what a good website is. Or we now have a list of elements that should contain a great website. There is no easy answer to this one. As in many things SEO, the answer will be: it depends. What kind of site do you have, who do you want to focus on? What do you want to achieve? Regardless of this post, I will mention 7 elements that can help every website become a good website and a better search result.

Holistic SEO

The most important thing to keep in mind is that we stand for Yoast holistic SEO. In essence, holistic SEO helps you to strive for it be the best result. This means that you need to optimize every part of your website at all levels, from satisfying the user’s intentions to an excellent user experience. If you combine all these things into one solid SEO strategy, implement the improvements and keep track of the results, you’re on the right track!

7 elements of a good website

Many things that we consider important for a good website are difficult to quantify. For example, there is a lot of talk in SEO about quality. Even Google said For years, you have to focus on the quality of your website and your content. After every algorithmic update by Google, the answer for those who lose the rankings is the same: it may not be your fault, because other sites seem to fit this particular question better – but you should work on the overall quality of your content.

People flock to the Judges’ Quality Search Guidelines for input on how to do this, and seek guidance at all. You should not view everything Google says as gospel, but in this case it’s right; you must improve your content – always! Always look at the user’s intent and the behavior of your potential customers. You need to do your keyword research regularly. And look at your niche, what’s happening in your market share? By constantly evaluating your SEO strategy, you get a grip on the changing market and find new opportunities.

1. Your website meets the purpose of the user and has a clear purpose

Do you know your audience? Do you know your business and what you contribute to this world? Why should someone come to your website and do business with you? It’s not because you think you have an amazing product – which just does not fly anymore. “Build it and they will come?” Unfortunately it does not work. You have to has a mission and purpose for your website.

If you want to succeed, you need to know your audience. You have to discover everything about it. You can probably figure out what they say they want, but is it the same as what they really need? Does your product or service simply offer a possible solution to a problem, or does it really make your customer’s life better? Are you selling a drill or a hole in the wall?

Your story must be right. It has to connect with what people want and need. That means you have to nail search intent for your website. Discover all the different ways people can end up on your pages and customize them to answer their questions. Map the user journey from A to Z and place your content in strategic places. Also keep a close eye on the way you formulate your answers – a conversation style often seems to be what you are looking for.

2. Your website has technical skills

A good website is easy creepable and show search engines what they can and cannot index. Good websites do not have many flaws. A good website load super fast, from all over the world. Make sure you do everything in your power to get the pages loaded as quickly as possible.

Technical SEO This is incredibly important, but you can go ahead and get the basics right. Think carefully about which CMS you are going to and how you are going to manage it. Choose a reputable hosting company – one that is flexible and useful. We may be a little biased, but WordPress has given us everything we need. It is solid, flexible and has a large following. WordPress is pretty SEO friendly but with a little help from Yoast SEO you get your WordPress SEO go fast.

3. Your website is reliable, secure and safe

Both search engines and users are looking for signals that indicate trust. Why should your website or content be trusted? Regular downtime can indicate sloppy maintenance. A Missing green lock icon may mean that you do not take security seriously. There are many small tips that they are looking for.

Search engines like Google want to give searchers the best possible result. If a search engine doubts the claims you make, or if you use sketchy ‘experts’ to validate your content, it will not display your content. They will choose a result that has proven to be a good result. Therefore, you need to work on your reliability at all levels, both technical and substantive.

In addition, your website should be a safe haven for visitors. You must security in order. A hacked website gets you nowhere! And it’s easier to prevent a hacked site than to fix it. Use the latest software, keep your SSL in order, create strong passwords, use tools like Cloudflare to protect your website from DDoS attacks, and so on.

4. Your website has an excellent design and excellent UX

Does your website need to be beautiful? Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The design of your website should help you achieve the goals you set. Your message should be loud and clear. The design should be unobtrusive and well thought out. But more importantly, your website should be clear and easy to use for everyone. Accessibility is not something you should look at.

User experience is not only what something looks like, but also how it feels. It’s about giving users a joyful experience, something they will remember. UX also does not make users wait long for your pages to load, and gets frustrated because they cannot read the text on your webpage, due to your color scheme, or if you can not push the buttons on your mobile webpage. Think to yourself: how can I turn frustration into happiness?

And a lucky user might just have a higher buyer intent, so get those CTAs in order!

5. Your site has great, user-centric content

Be user-centered, not authority-centered. Good content helps your users achieve their goals and you want to present this content at the right time while keeping a close eye on the business objectives. To do this, you need to know your user from within, as I mentioned earlier. Understand them, understand their behavior and focus your content on it. The content you present should be clear and easy to understand using the same language that users know well. Try to bring something unique to the table. Do research and present original reporting.

6. Your website is mobile-friendly (or rather, design mobile-first)

Over the past few years, mobile traffic has continued to grow and grow. If your website is not yet mobile friendly, you should do so and work on it mobile SEO. But if your website has been mobile friendly for a while, it’s time to start building your next site cell phone first.

This is not a new concept or anything like that, but most sites are still being developed on the desktop first. After designing the desktop view, the designer drops it down to mobile size, and loses its authenticity and freshness along the way. Adopting a mobile-first setting helps you focus on the tasks users should be able to do on your mobile site. It helps to clean up the mess and makes you think more often than a minimal and fully focused design. Less is more, remember?

7. Your website can ‘talk’ directly to search engines

For years, search engines have been trying to read content on pages to determine what the page is about. They need the content to match the search engine to the indexed pages that provide the best answers to this query. It seems like it’s really hard to understand what something on a page is or means, especially for machines. Search engines need a little guidance to discover the true meaning of elements on a page. Enter, structured data in schema format.

Scheme is like a translator for search engines. It describes elements on a page, so search engines can now say with certainty that a review is a review and a recipe is a recipe. In return, because Google is so confident about the content, noticing these elements can lead to rich results on the search results pages. These include carousels, nutritional information for recipes, star ratings, Frequently Asked Questions, swipable How-To Boxes on mobile and much, much more. Structured data is one of the areas that search engines spend a lot of resources on these days, so take note.

We spotted it and built a complete and fully extendable building Schedule framework are Yoast SEO. This structured data implementation builds a complete graph for your website, so search engines know not only what everything means, but also how everything is linked to the bigger picture.

So what is a good website?

There is a lot associated with building a good website. It’s not just about buying a domain, getting a random host, installing WordPress and choosing a theme that looks cool. It sets yourself up for failure. You have to plan to get things right. You need a strategy – perhaps this is the most important element of a good website.

These are some of the most important elements to focus on while developing or improving your website. This is not a complete list, so I want to ask you: What is your main focus to build a good website?

