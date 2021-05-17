DNR seeks comments on International Falls area fisheries management plans (published May 17, 2021)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others interested in fisheries management in the International Falls area to comment on management plans for several lakes through Thursday, June 17.

Fisheries information and management plans are being updated for Clear Lake in Koochiching County, and Echo, Elephant and Little Vermilion lakes in St. Louis County.

The DNR uses fisheries management plans to identify specific management activities planned for designated lakes over the next five to 20 years. The plans include background information such as water chemistry characteristics, water temperature information, species presence, stocking, regulations, and catch rates from previous fisheries surveys.

The plans may also identify biological and social factors that may limit a fishery’s potential, and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

Comments and suggestions from the public are important for planning and evaluating the success of activities laid out in management plans.

People can contact the International Falls area fisheries office by calling 218-286-5220 or emailing [email protected] to receive an electronic copy of the draft plans for Clear, Echo, Elephant, and Little Vermilion lakes.

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the International Falls work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.