Tennessee Department of Health Releases New COVID-19 PSA "Give It A Shot"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health today announced a new ad campaign, “Give It A Shot” focused on addressing vaccine hesitancy among Tennesseans. The ads will air across the state on broadcast, cable, and digital media. Some digital placement for this campaign began on May 1 and this is the next phase in the campaign rollout.

“The most effective tool we have for combatting the COVID-19 virus is a vaccine,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “We recognize many Tennesseans have questions or concerns about the COVID vaccines and our goal is that these messages help to address some of those hesitancies. At the end of the day my hope is we will continue to see a steady increase in vaccine uptake across our state as more and more individuals feel more comfortable and confident in receiving the vaccine.”

This PSA will run from May through November. A toolkit is available to download campaign assets at https://app.box.com/s/4tlccdbfitmion6mubovmvgq3kyt9fqh.

All local health departments are offering walk-in options. Individuals can also schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting covid19.tn.gov or vaccinefinder.org.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

Connect with TDH on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @TNDeptofHealth!