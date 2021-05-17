Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Mask Guidance

“California has made amazing progress in our fight against COVID-19. With more than 34 million vaccines administered, we now have among the lowest case and positivity rates in the nation.

“On June 15, California plans to implement the CDC’s guidelines around masking to allow fully vaccinated Californians to go without a mask in most indoor settings. This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while we continue our relentless focus on delivering vaccines, particularly in underserved communities.

“We urge all Californians to get vaccinated to ensure that infection and hospitalization rates remain low across the state and that we can all return to the activities we love.

“Until June 15, when California plans to fully reopen the economy, California will keep our existing guidance around masks in place.

“As of May 3, 2021, face coverings are no longer required outdoors except at crowded events, and for unvaccinated people, when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“In indoor settings outside of one’s home, including public transportation and schools, face coverings continue to be required regardless of vaccination status.”

For more information, visit covid19.ca.gov.