Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,877 in the last 365 days.

Gillian Battino, WI Senate Candidate, Statement on Israel and Palestine

Headshot of Dr. Gillian Battino, a white woman with short blonde hair, wearing a black blazer and American flag pin standing with her arms crossed

Headshot of Dr. Gillian Battino

U.S Senate candidate, Gillian Battino addresses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and calls for a ceasefire.

The United States owes it to the world to pursue a diplomatic resolution, beginning with negotiating a ceasefire to preserve human dignity and life.”
— Dr. Gillian Battino, Candidate for U.S Senate
WAUSAU, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gillian Battino’s campaign released the following statement today:

The violence in Israel and Palestine is unacceptable. My heart aches for every life lost and every Palestinian and Israeli citizen in hiding, whether terrified of Israeli airstrikes and ground forces or Hamas rockets.

As Hamas fires rockets and the Israeli government sends airstrikes and ground forces, it’s increasingly clear that a ceasefire is an absolute necessity to halt the violence and protect human lives in Israel and Palestine, both in the immediate and in the long term.

I call on President Biden to take the diplomatic steps necessary to negotiate a ceasefire and call for Israel to immediately cease the use of artillery engagements in Palestinian urban centers. The United States owes it to the world to pursue a diplomatic resolution, beginning with negotiating a ceasefire to preserve human dignity and life. To not do so sends the wrong message to our allies and enemies alike.

The statement is also available on Twitter.

To learn more about Dr. Gillian Battino’s campaign for U.S Senate, please www.battinoforsenate.us, watch the official launch video, or find us on social media @battino4senate.

Tory Cross
Battino For U.S. Senate
+1 715-204-9060
Press@Battinoforsenate.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Gillian Battino, WI Senate Candidate, Statement on Israel and Palestine

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.