Gillian Battino, WI Senate Candidate, Statement on Israel and Palestine
U.S Senate candidate, Gillian Battino addresses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and calls for a ceasefire.
The United States owes it to the world to pursue a diplomatic resolution, beginning with negotiating a ceasefire to preserve human dignity and life.”WAUSAU, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Gillian Battino’s campaign released the following statement today:
The violence in Israel and Palestine is unacceptable. My heart aches for every life lost and every Palestinian and Israeli citizen in hiding, whether terrified of Israeli airstrikes and ground forces or Hamas rockets.
As Hamas fires rockets and the Israeli government sends airstrikes and ground forces, it’s increasingly clear that a ceasefire is an absolute necessity to halt the violence and protect human lives in Israel and Palestine, both in the immediate and in the long term.
I call on President Biden to take the diplomatic steps necessary to negotiate a ceasefire and call for Israel to immediately cease the use of artillery engagements in Palestinian urban centers. The United States owes it to the world to pursue a diplomatic resolution, beginning with negotiating a ceasefire to preserve human dignity and life. To not do so sends the wrong message to our allies and enemies alike.
