05-17-2021 Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $468 Million For Tuesday Draw

Charleston, W.Va. – Due to strong sales around the country, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has grown to $468 million, making it the 9th-largest in the games history if won. The estimated cash value is $316.2 million.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was hit in mid-February, and Tuesday will mark the 26th draw since then.

Tickets can be purchased at any West Virginia Lottery retailer for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Megaplier option, which increases your non-jackpot prizes. All tickets must be purchased by Tuesday, May 18, at 9:59 p.m. ET.

To play, players select five numbers from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. There are nine prize tiers, ranging from $2 to the jackpot.

