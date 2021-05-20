AMA Announces Approval for Category lll CPT Codes for Non-Contact Near-Infrared Imaging of Surgical Flaps & Wound Tissue

Kent's innovative handheld imaging device, SnapshotNIR.

Category lll CPT Codes represent a step forward in establishing a reimbursement pathway in helping to combat the rising burden of non-healing wounds.

This is a recognition by the AMA of the demonstrated clinical utility of tissue oxygen assessment captured at all points of care” — Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., the world’s leader in non-invasive, non-contact tissue oxygen imaging for the immediate assessment of tissue viability, has been informed by the American Medical Association (AMA) that it has accepted the addition of a new family of Category III CPT® codes to enable a reimbursement pathway for the innovative SnapshotNIR®.

SnapshotNIR utilizes near-infrared light to determine tissue oxygen saturation (StO2), which is a key indicator of tissue health. Ideal for microcirculation assessment, it conveys a comprehensive picture of the healing capacity of wounds or surgical tissue. This critical information is used to support real-time clinical judgement in choosing, evaluating, and tracking treatment and surgical options throughout the care continuum.

The new technology codes will become effective on July 1, 2021. They include codes 0640T, 0641T, and 0642T for “non-contact near-infrared spectroscopy studies of flap or wound (e.g., for measurement of deoxyhemoglobin, oxyhemoglobin, and the ratio of tissue oxygenation); image acquisition, interpretation, and report, each flap or wound.”

“The announcement by the AMA that non-contact near-infrared spectroscopy imaging will receive a family of Category lll CPT codes is an exciting milestone for Kent Imaging. It is a recognition by the AMA of the demonstrated clinical utility of tissue oxygen assessment captured at all points of care,” said Pierre Lemire, Kent’s CEO. “This decision to establish a reimbursement pathway represents a step forward in combating the rising burden of non-healing wounds and failed flaps, both from a patient outcomes perspective and healthcare cost containment.”

To help physicians, clinics and hospital departments navigate the reimbursement process for these new codes, Kent has engaged with Moira Sykstus, a seasoned healthcare executive and reimbursement expert. With her founding of Redemption Revenue Cycle Solutions, LLC, in 2017, Ms. Sykstus focuses solely on compliance, reimbursement, and governmental healthcare policy. She has worked with CMS, as well as commercial payers, to help navigate new products through the often-complicated reimbursement cycle.

“There are compelling reasons to add these new Category III CPT codes to facility and practice charge description masters, with or without reimbursement,” said Moira Sykstus. “I’m excited to work with the team at Kent Imaging to provide physicians with the necessary tools and information to effectively track their usage and ensure we can move this valuable clinical tool from the “investigational” to the “reimbursable” bucket.”

As these procedures become more commonly adopted and established, Kent Imaging will continue to work with the AMA to move these codes from Category III to Category I CPT status.

*NOTE: CPT is a registered trademark of the American Medical Association.

About CPT Codes

Category III CPT codes are temporary codes for emerging technologies and procedures that allow for specific data collection associated with the work and costs of the procedures. Utilization of these codes by providers and facilities allows CMS and the AMA to evaluate the utilization and adoption of the assigned emerging technology. Reimbursement for procedures reported with a Category III code is at the payer’s discretion. To read the CPT Category III Codes Long Descriptors, published December 2020, click here.

About Kent Imaging Inc.

Kent Imaging (kentimaging.com), located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator of medical technology, who designs, manufactures, and markets imaging technology for wound care, limb preservation, and surgical care. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

