The Unfakeable Code® Most Anticipated Book by Tony Jeton Selimi Receives a Five-times a Five-Star Warm Literary Welcome.

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction -Inspirational book "The Unfakeable Code" by Tony Jeton Selimi, authenticity building five-step method

When the mind is in a state of judgment, it can not hear what the heart appreciates, loves, and values.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this inspiring and Reader's Favorite 5 Star Book 'The Unfakeable Code®', the author Tony J. Selimi shares some of the rules by which people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving and by which the old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.

No matter what creed, colour, gender, sexuality, or nationality we may identify ourselves with, our psychology is shaped by the specific circumstances of our upbringing, life events, and the society we were born into. Thus, the problems, patterns, and pains we experience are unique to each one of us and are innately more challenging to traverse for some over others. Almost everyone faces adversity from uncertainty and has to put on a 'mask' that causes us to feel anxious, depressed, and out of control, leading to diminished self-esteem, self-respect, and self-worth.

Tony's calling to write this book came to a head in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandatory lockdowns brought on by the pandemic caused him to find himself once more in silent solitude, thinking about the rise of extremism, nationalism, economic uncertainty and the mental health impact of the pandemic. Still, those periods of being isolated in lockdown brought one additional element Tony had lacked: time.

COVID-19 created the time he needed to put all of the realizations and knowledge from his life into his book, 'The Unfakeable Code®', which he describes as "The Knowledge of the Authentic Being Hidden Behind The Masks We Show To The World". The Book, which was published in March of 2021, summarizes Tony's education and experiences from childhood into the modern-day and offers insight into his beliefs on what authenticity is, what shapes our reality, how it works, and its impacts on the human experience.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding one's birth, upbringing, or other life factors, we all experience life through the same lens of subjective perception. It is those perceptions moulded by the beliefs, biases, and experiences we all have, as well as the things that we are taught or told by others, that can often congeal into a collection of misleading ideas and falsified truths. Rarely do we allow ourselves the time to stop, self-reflect, breathe and examine how much of our lives are inadvertently influenced by our beliefs, perceptions, and other people's judgment of us.

Learning the behaviours and factors that force us to be people-pleasers, stressed, and out of control is a subject that has fascinated life coach, business consultant and cognition expert specialising in human behaviour Tony Jeton Selimi for years, inspiring him to dive deeper into authenticity than anyone else and producing the most anticipated authenticity Book of 2021, available from on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/3991073854.

The Unfakeable Code® is a revolutionary discovery and cutting edge five-step personal transformation system that results in living and leading a more authentic life. Each principle is a code that can help you upgrade your psychology and create a new perspective of thinking and being. Developed by Tony J. Selimi, it is the culmination of more than 30 years of work experience, consulting thousands of clients, research, and studies in numerous disciplines, including engineering, science, technology, mathematics, physics, philosophy, theology, metaphysics, psychology, neurology, and physiology.

Foreword by Dr John Demartini, the world's number one human behaviour specialist, The Unfakeable Code® is a foolproof and effective means of transforming the transient persona's disempowered states of consciousness into evolving and grateful states of love and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a new authentic, radiant and trustworthy individual.

Reviewed By Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, and Grace Masso for Readers' Favorite who quotes:

"The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms by Tony Jeton Selimi instructs, motivates, inspires, and provides the tools readers need to transform their lives — and the word “transform” should be read in its strictest sense. In a world where people easily get used to “wearing masks,” it is as easy to lose the sense of self, get disillusioned about who one really is, and be stuck in a life that doesn’t befit one’s deepest desires and dreams. The author writes about the strength of being authentic and explores the different ways in which the masks we wear trump our desire for growth and success. He proposes an actionable guide to usher readers on the path toward personal growth, freedom, and success.

This book provides five powerful principles that equip readers with all they need to take the lead in their lives. Selimi articulates with mastery and confidence on strong and relevant themes like unmasking who we really are and mastering the language that allows us to redefine ourselves, the power of our choices and how it shapes our reality, trumping our emotions, transforming the sad experience of loneliness to purposeful leadership, and a lot more. This book is an eye-opener as it reveals how people give away their power and how they get stalled by the illusions they have grown up with. For fans of New Age literature, this book will be another important tool in their arsenal of everything dealing with success and personal growth. The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is well-researched and expertly written. Readers will have many “wow” moments as they begin to understand their negative scripting and what has been keeping them back while identifying actions that will bring them to where they want to be."

To read more five-star reviews of "The Unfakeable Code®", please go to https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-unfakeable-code and https://tonyselimi.com/books/theunfakeablecode/ where you can also read the author’s biography, book a consultation, as well as connect with the author directly or through his social media pages.

'The Unfakeable Code®' Book Video - The Knowledge of the Wise and the Willing

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

