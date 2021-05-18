The Unfakeable Code® Most Anticipated Book by Tony Jeton Selimi Receives a Five-times a Five-Star Warm Literary Welcome.
When the mind is in a state of judgment, it can not hear what the heart appreciates, loves, and values.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this inspiring and Reader's Favorite 5 Star Book 'The Unfakeable Code®', the author Tony J. Selimi shares some of the rules by which people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving and by which the old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled.
No matter what creed, colour, gender, sexuality, or nationality we may identify ourselves with, our psychology is shaped by the specific circumstances of our upbringing, life events, and the society we were born into. Thus, the problems, patterns, and pains we experience are unique to each one of us and are innately more challenging to traverse for some over others. Almost everyone faces adversity from uncertainty and has to put on a 'mask' that causes us to feel anxious, depressed, and out of control, leading to diminished self-esteem, self-respect, and self-worth.
Tony's calling to write this book came to a head in 2020 after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandatory lockdowns brought on by the pandemic caused him to find himself once more in silent solitude, thinking about the rise of extremism, nationalism, economic uncertainty and the mental health impact of the pandemic. Still, those periods of being isolated in lockdown brought one additional element Tony had lacked: time.
COVID-19 created the time he needed to put all of the realizations and knowledge from his life into his book, 'The Unfakeable Code®', which he describes as "The Knowledge of the Authentic Being Hidden Behind The Masks We Show To The World". The Book, which was published in March of 2021, summarizes Tony's education and experiences from childhood into the modern-day and offers insight into his beliefs on what authenticity is, what shapes our reality, how it works, and its impacts on the human experience.
Regardless of the circumstances surrounding one's birth, upbringing, or other life factors, we all experience life through the same lens of subjective perception. It is those perceptions moulded by the beliefs, biases, and experiences we all have, as well as the things that we are taught or told by others, that can often congeal into a collection of misleading ideas and falsified truths. Rarely do we allow ourselves the time to stop, self-reflect, breathe and examine how much of our lives are inadvertently influenced by our beliefs, perceptions, and other people's judgment of us.
Learning the behaviours and factors that force us to be people-pleasers, stressed, and out of control is a subject that has fascinated life coach, business consultant and cognition expert specialising in human behaviour Tony Jeton Selimi for years, inspiring him to dive deeper into authenticity than anyone else and producing the most anticipated authenticity Book of 2021, available from on Amazon at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/3991073854.
The Unfakeable Code® is a revolutionary discovery and cutting edge five-step personal transformation system that results in living and leading a more authentic life. Each principle is a code that can help you upgrade your psychology and create a new perspective of thinking and being. Developed by Tony J. Selimi, it is the culmination of more than 30 years of work experience, consulting thousands of clients, research, and studies in numerous disciplines, including engineering, science, technology, mathematics, physics, philosophy, theology, metaphysics, psychology, neurology, and physiology.
Foreword by Dr John Demartini, the world's number one human behaviour specialist, The Unfakeable Code® is a foolproof and effective means of transforming the transient persona's disempowered states of consciousness into evolving and grateful states of love and vitality. It helps discover the hidden order in the perceived mental chaos and confusion to transform, transcend, and emerge as a new authentic, radiant and trustworthy individual.
Reviewed By Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield, and Grace Masso for Readers' Favorite who quotes:
"The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms by Tony Jeton Selimi instructs, motivates, inspires, and provides the tools readers need to transform their lives — and the word “transform” should be read in its strictest sense. In a world where people easily get used to “wearing masks,” it is as easy to lose the sense of self, get disillusioned about who one really is, and be stuck in a life that doesn’t befit one’s deepest desires and dreams. The author writes about the strength of being authentic and explores the different ways in which the masks we wear trump our desire for growth and success. He proposes an actionable guide to usher readers on the path toward personal growth, freedom, and success.
This book provides five powerful principles that equip readers with all they need to take the lead in their lives. Selimi articulates with mastery and confidence on strong and relevant themes like unmasking who we really are and mastering the language that allows us to redefine ourselves, the power of our choices and how it shapes our reality, trumping our emotions, transforming the sad experience of loneliness to purposeful leadership, and a lot more. This book is an eye-opener as it reveals how people give away their power and how they get stalled by the illusions they have grown up with. For fans of New Age literature, this book will be another important tool in their arsenal of everything dealing with success and personal growth. The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms is well-researched and expertly written. Readers will have many “wow” moments as they begin to understand their negative scripting and what has been keeping them back while identifying actions that will bring them to where they want to be."
To read more five-star reviews of "The Unfakeable Code®", please go to https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/the-unfakeable-code and https://tonyselimi.com/books/theunfakeablecode/ where you can also read the author’s biography, book a consultation, as well as connect with the author directly or through his social media pages.
