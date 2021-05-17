Nation’s First 10 Financial Advisors Complete RIADAC Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®
EINPresswire.com/ -- The RIA Digital Assets Council, in partnership with the New York Institute of Finance, is honored to recognize the nation’s first ten financial advisors to complete the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® course. In order of completion, they are:
• Jeffrey Janson, CFP®, AIFA®, Senior Wealth Advisor, Summit Wealth Partners
• Adam Karron, JD, CWS®, Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
• Cory Archibald, CRPC®, Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
• Kevin Bourke, CFP®, ChFC®, Founder, Bourke Wealth Management
• Brendan Kenny, CFP®, Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
• Kevin Garvey, CFP®, Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
• Darrell Reynard, Executive Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
• Christopher Ibrahim, CFP®, AWMA®, Partner at Ibrahim Wealth Advisory Group, Raymond James
• Andrew Windham, Founder of College Planning Institute, Founder & CEO, Windbrook Solutions
• David Marks, CRPC®, Director, Financial Planning, Edelman Financial Engines
“We congratulate these ten inaugural class members on their outstanding achievement,” said RIADAC Founder Ric Edelman. “Choosing to attain knowledge of digital assets demonstrates their commitment to their clients. Their clients can now be confident that they are getting the advice they need about blockchain and digital assets.”
Those attaining their certificate are awarded membership in the RIA Digital Assets Council and granted access to exclusive educational resources to help them serve their clients.
The 11-module online self-study program allows financial advisors from around the world to become fluent in blockchain technology, bitcoin and other digital assets. Advisors earn 13 CE credits while obtaining proficiency in key practice management areas pertaining to digital assets, including tax, regulatory and compliance issues as well as portfolio construction and management. Most importantly, advisors learn how to explain this new asset class to clients.
Designed by leading financial advisors, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets® is the only course of its kind tailored to advisors – and the program’s world-class faculty are foremost experts in the blockchain, digital asset and financial advisory fields.
For more information about the certificate program and to enroll, visit riadac.com.
About RIADAC
The RIA Digital Assets Council is dedicated to advancing the awareness, knowledge and understanding of blockchain and digital assets by Registered Investment Advisors so they can give their clients the advice they need about this new and transformational asset class. Advisors can further their education by enrolling in RIADAC’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets®.
About The New York Institute of Finance
The New York Institute of Finance was formed almost 100 years ago by the New York Stock Exchange and is a global leader in delivering education and training for the financial services industry. Each year the Institute delivers training to more than 50,000 individuals in over 125 countries.
Janice Murphy
