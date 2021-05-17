DIEHLUX, Ecological and Natural Resources Consulting Services, Becomes a Member of Shale Directories

We are pleased DIEHLUX has become a member of Shale Directories. We will work closely with Colin and Alicia to make their company is even more successful” — Joe Barone, President & Founder, Shale Directories

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you hire DIEHLUX, LLC for any gas or oil-related ecological/environmental job, you get a cost-effective firm focused on two things:

• Employees dedicated to solutions-based work.

• A firm obsessed with maintaining quality, efficiency, and attention to detail.

Co-founded in 2014 by Colin and Alicia Diehl, DIEHLUX has recorded annual increases in business between 50% and 100% -- proof that the DIEHLUX approach resonates with clients.

“We are pleased DIEHLUX has become a member of Shale Directories. We will work closely with Colin and Alicia to make their company is even more successful,” stated Joe Barone, President and Founder, Shale Directories.

“Becoming a highly cost-effective sub-consultant has made us very successful,” Diehl said, from his home office (think low overhead) in Bloomfield, south of Rochester, NY.

Prior to 2014, Diehl worked for private consulting and engineering companies sized from small to large, including firms that were almost exclusively tied to municipal engineering in New York State and, of course, private firms, offering environmental inspection, wetlands delineation, endangered species work, permitting, water and resource investigations – the list of services offered today is extensive for E&Ps and pipelines.

Anything linked to ecology and/or environmental needs is offered directly or through collaborative sub-consultant arrangements.

While not specifically tied to O&G services, Diehl has been working in the energy industry since his first job out of college in 2005. And he loves it.

“Working out west, in Wyoming, Colorado and Montana, really opened my eyes to the oil & gas industry,” he said. “Previously, I never correlated my energy use directly with the wells and associated gathering lines that I was working on and around.”

With little overhead (all 15-plus employees work remotely on projects or out of their homes), DIEHLUX can be nimble, to move with the needs of the industry.

Working collaboratively through strategic partnerships, DIEHLUX developed a drone-centered unit, the “EI in the Sky℠” program, which can provide existing customers with maximum data capture with fewer personnel.

“With drones and phones, we can inspect and monitor a lot more area, and collect even more georeferenced data, with just one person,” Diehl said.

In both 2018 and 2019, which Diehl said were particularly good for the company, DIEHLUX worked across Texas providing environmental inspections and compliance services for large scale pipeline and associated infrastructure projects.

“Thus far, 2021 has been a fantastic year and we’re only in May,” he said. “And we see 2022, as being as good, or better, than 2021.”