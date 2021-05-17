Burgum appoints Gracie Lian as student member on North Dakota Board of Higher Education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed University of North Dakota student Gracie Lian to a one-year term as the student representative on the state Board of Higher Education.

Lian is a senior at the University of North Dakota studying Business Administration and is a Master’s of Public Administration candidate. She has served as president of the North Dakota Student Association (NDSA) and student body president for the University of North Dakota Student Government Association.

“Gracie’s experience in leadership positions and work with policies and procedures of the NDUS and SBHE make her well-suited to represent students and influence the future of North Dakota’s higher education system,” Burgum said.

Lian’s term on the board begins July 1. Burgum expressed his gratitude to current student member Erica Solberg for her service on the board.

The Board of Higher Education has eight voting members appointed by the governor, including one student member, and two non-voting members who represent the North Dakota University System’s faculty and staff. The board oversees the system’s 11 public colleges and universities.