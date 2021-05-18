Confidential, Effective Substance Use Treatment on Smartphones: ALAViDA Presents Service at Benefits and Pension Summit
How employers can modernize substance use benefits for the post-COVID workplace will be the theme of ALAViDA's presentation at Benefits and Pension Summit
Providing a benefit only when a substance use problem reaches a crisis allows valuable employees to get sicker and increases costs to the employer.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s first virtual evidence-based substance use treatment provider will share its innovative approach at the annual Benefits & Pension Summit, Tuesday May 18th from 2:45-3:15 PM EST. The Summit provides a forum for Canadian benefits and pension decision-makers to gather valuable insight from industry thought leaders on developments in the design and delivery of group benefits and retirement programs for a changing workforce.
— Dr. Diane Rothon, Medical Director of ALAViDA
Substance use costs Canadian companies $15.7 billion each year, in absences, lost productivity, increased healthcare costs, and disability claims and that number is likely to rise post-pandemic. One third of Canadians report drinking more during the pandemic and nearly half of those who’ve battled past substance use challenges also report increased consumption. Those with mental health issues revealed both increased substance use and more harmful use. With many employees working from home, it’s easier to hide use and due to the stigma associated with substance use, most don’t seek help until it’s too late.
“Because of the sharp increase in substance use during the pandemic, we see urgency in getting our digital tool in front of as many benefits providers as possible,” says Elliot Stone, CEO and co-founder of ALAViDA. “Our research tells us if confidential, broadly accessible substance use treatment is available to employees straight from their smartphones, it's effective in preventing an issue from escalating into a crisis.”
ALAViDA’s session, “Treating a Tsunami of Secret Substance Use: How Employers Can Modernize Substance Use Benefits for the Post-COVID Workplace” will be presented by Elliot Stone and Dr. Diane Rothon, Medical Director and co-founder of ALAViDA. “We want employees to access substance use treatment just like they do their physio or dental benefits. The point is no one needs to know if I’m struggling with alcohol or receiving treatment unless my health condition significantly impacts my behaviour or performance at work. Normalizing is key to destigmatizing,” according to Stone. “That shift in perspective is key if we are going to get employees to seek help pre-disability,” adds Dr. Rothon. “Providing a benefit only when a substance use problem reaches a crisis allows valuable employees to get sicker and increases costs to the employer.”
