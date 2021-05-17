Reliable Residential Roofing is donating a new roof to a deserving person or family in need, and we are accepting nominations through June 18, 2021

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, USA, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleasePRESS RELEASE Reliable Residential Roofing Is Donating a New Roof.The deadline to submit nominations is June 18, 2021.Lexington, KY, May 17, 2021: Reliable Residential Roofing announced today that they would be donating a brand-new roof to a deserving person or family in need. “For 42 years, Reliable Residential Roofing has been serving families and businesses in Fayette and surrounding counties. As we all emerge from the cloud of the pandemic, we want to let everyone know that the entire Reliable Residential Roofing family is here for you. We want to give back to the community by donating and installing a new roof to a deserving person or family in need,” said Nick Parker, owner of Reliable Residential Roofing.Here is the complete timeline for this cause:• May 17, 2021 – Reliable Residential Roofing is officially accepting nominations from the public. Anyone can nominate a person or family to receive a new roof, as long as the potential recipient lives in or near Fayette County. Nominations must be submitted online at: https://reliableresidentialroofing.com/give-back • June 18, 2021 – This is the last day anyone can submit nominations for this cause.• June 25, 2021 – The company owners, Nick and Hope Parker, will have completed their review of all nominations and will announce their selection of the top 5 finalists for a new roof.• June 30, 2021 – Each employee and team member of Reliable Residential Roofing will have reviewed the top 5 finalists and voted anonymously for their favorite nominee.• July 1, 2021 – All votes will be collected, and Reliable Residential Roofing will publicly announce the winner. Once announced, preparations will begin to replace this roof within July and August.Reliable Residential Roofing hopes this effort will encourage more people and businesses to give back to their community and those in need. To nominate a deserving person or family who needs a new roof for their home, please submit your nomination at: https://reliableresidentialroofing.com/give-back Reliable Residential Roofing provides all types of roofing services such as shingle roofing, metal roofing, cedar shakes, slate, TPO and EPDM rubber roofing. They also offer gutter and siding services, along with all types of copper work on chimneys, bay windows, and flashing. Reliable Residential Roofing is a GAF Certified Contractor and an Owens Corning Preferred Contractor, and CertainTeed Master Shingle Applicator. Reliable Residential Roofing is located at 1661 Jaggie Fox Way in Lexington, KY.Located at:1661 Jaggie Fox WayLexington, KY 4511ReliableResidentialRoofing.com