- New Workforce Services campaign aims to help Utahns find better career and education options

SALT LAKE CITY (May 17, 2021) — Today, the Department of Workforce Services launched a new campaign to help job seekers improve their career paths and provide a more skilled workforce for Utah employers. The new Career and Education campaign includes a revamped website to make it easier for individuals to apply for assistance.

“Whether you’re a job seeker looking for your next opportunity or an employer looking to expand, we want you to know you have options,” said Workforce Development Director Elizabeth Carver. “The Workforce Development Division fuels Utah’s economic engine by supporting the workforce with training, education and other resources. Aligning the skills and knowledge for our citizens with the needs of employers is our top priority.”

With Gov. Cox's recent announcement that Utah will opt out of the pandemic-specific federal stimulus programs, job seekers looking for new opportunities can take the next steps that could lead to a dream job and higher wages at jobs.utah.gov/career. The Career and Education program can provide:

Short-term training assistance for occupational certificates or licenses for careers in fields including construction, cybersecurity, software development, advanced manufacturing, pharmacy, diesel mechanics and medical assisting.

On-the-job training directly from employers. Usually this involves hands-on learning with any employer in any industry who is willing and interested. Examples are as varied as industries - from the medical field to insurance, web specialists to child care and many others.

Apprenticeships for classroom learning and paid hands-on experience in the field.

Tuition assistance to help complete a GED certificate or college degree. Technical and higher education schools are implementing new programs to make their classes more accessible during the pandemic, expand online options and increase flexibility for students.

Financial assistance is available for eligible individuals over the age of 14, those who have been laid off or those who have a qualifying income. Utahns can learn more about the program by visiting a Workforce Services employment center or visiting jobs.utah.gov/career.

