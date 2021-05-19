A MARIJUANA LEGALIZATION GROUP LED BY A NURSE IS HOSTING A MASSIVE "FIELD DAY" EVENT NEAR ORLANDO THIS WEEKEND
Florida Field Day in Mt. Dora on Saturday, May 22nd from 10am-6pm brings together Florida's cannabis community to advance the legalization of marijuana.
We are crushing lazy stoner stereotypes. It's high time to normalize this plant that brings health and happiness to so many people. Isn't that what a field day is all about? Health and happiness?”MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando chapter of the National Organization for the Reformation of Marijuana Laws (NORML) announced today it is hosting a massive "Field Day" event to advance the legalization of marijuana in Florida. The free event taps into summertime nostalgia with teams competing in everything from potato sack races, to a life-sized inflatable hungry hippo game.
— Nurse Colleen Murray
Florida Field Day will feature more than 80 cannabis lifestyle vendors, seven (7) food trucks, medical marijuana clinics, and many of Florida's current Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers.
"Tug-of-war, water balloons, potato sacks... we're bringing it all back, only adult-sized and marijuana themed," said Nurse Colleen Murray, a Florida Registered Nurse and Chairperson Orlando NORML. "It's high time to normalize this plant that brings health and happiness to so many people. Isn't that what a field day is all about? Health and happiness?"
Florida Field Day will also feature marijuana legalization panel discussions from industry leaders, activists, legal experts, veterans and more. Orlando NORML has partnered with Zick Productions for the event, the producers of the Florida Cannabis Festival which drew over 15,000 attendees at the same location in November of 2020.
"We are crushing lazy stoner stereotypes," continued Nurse Colleen. "We'll have both teams and individuals competing in some of the most hilarious games you can imagine. There's even rolling competitions and a 'dank tank'."
Registration for Florida Field Day is FREE and available at FloridaFieldDay.com. The event will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 10:00AM - 6:00PM at Renninger's Twin Markets, 20651 US-441, Mt Dora, FL 32757.
MEDIA is invited to attend the event setup BBQ on Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:00PM - sundown, when the games and vendors will be arriving.
In addition to her role as Chairperson of Orlando NORML, Nurse Colleen Murray co-hosts a daily Marijuana video/podcast called the 710 Morning Show and travels throughout the state educating about cannabis with her fiance Pete Sessa, co-founder of Florida Cannabis Coalition.
Founded in 2020, Orlando NORML is composed of industry leaders, doctors, attorneys, and activists with a common goal: freeing the cannabis plant from prohibition. Orlando NORML hosts education and community events several times per year. Visit OrlandoNORML.com for more information.
Colleen Murray
Orlando NORML
8133519784 ext.
info@orlandonorml.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Florida Field Day - Nurse Colleen and Pete Sessa