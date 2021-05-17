Red Piranha's Crystal Eye XDR Wins “Next-Generation in XDR” Award during the 2021 RSA Conference

Share This Article

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Piranha , Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology, are proud to announce that their Crystal Eye XDR cybersecurity solution has been awarded “Next-Gen in XDR” at the prestigious Global InfoSec Awards during this year’s RSA Conference in San Francisco.Red Piranha’s pioneering Crystal Eye XDR provides a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that delivers advanced automated protection against the evolving threat landscape, all from one integrated platform. Crystal Eye intelligently and intuitively protects, detects, and responds to threats across an organisation's entire attack surface area, quickly establishing the threats from the noise and initiating rapid response strategies to reduce dwell time and overall impact on the business.“I’m incredibly proud and honoured of our team winning one of the industry's most prestigious cybersecurity awards. This is a huge milestone for our business. We work very hard to deliver what we feel is the finest XDR solution on the market and continually strive to ensure we are always one step ahead of cyber threats and industry as a whole.”Adam Bennett, CEO of Red PiranhaAfter a rigorous judging process conducted by CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals, Red Piranha took out the respected title with judges impressed with Red Piranha’s ingenuity, innovation, and passion in their fight against cybercrime.“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Red Piranha is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment. Additionally, Red Piranha embodied the three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach.”Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.Red Piranha’s prestigious win is published among fellow winners on the Global InfoSec Awards site. Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online across our digital channels.To learn more about Red Piranha’s Crystal Eye XDR and their extensive range of cybersecurity solutions, please visit https://redpiranha.net -ENDS-About CDM InfoSec AwardsThis is Cyber Defense Magazine’s ninth year of honouring global InfoSec innovators. Their submission requirements are for any start-up, early stage, later stage, or public companies within the Information security sector that believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

