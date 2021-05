May 17, 2021

State Adopts CDC Guidance, Fully Vaccinated Individuals May Resume Activities as Normal State Health Officials Strongly Recommend Unvaccinated Individuals Continue to Wear Face Coverings

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the end of the statewide mask mandate, aligning Maryland with new CDC guidance.

This order will take effect Saturday, May 15, along with the lifting of all capacity limits and restrictions that the governor announced earlier this week.

(read more)