Foster Tech Honors Haley Walsh as CTE Student of the Year (Corrected)

Foster Career and Technical Education Center is pleased to announce Haley Walsh a senior at Mt. Blue High school as the CTE Student of the Year. Haley is a member of the CNA & Biotechnology program at Foster Tech and her parents are Erik and Lisa Walsh (corrected).

Haley is a testament that hard work can lead to academic success. She is a member of our Bridge Program and has earned 37 college credits while in high school. Haley is one of the sweetest, kindest students I have had the privilege to work with.

Haley Walsh

Along with her work at Foster Tech, Haley has also been involved in Football Cheerleading (11-12) Senior Captain, Competition Cheerleading (9-12) Senior Captain, Tennis (9-12) Junior Captain & Senior Captain, Soccer (9-10), National Honor Society (11-12), National Technical Honor Society (11-12), Biotechnology Student Ambassador (12), KVAC All Academic Team (12), and KVAC First All-Conference Team (11).

Her parents describe her as:

“She has always been a great kid and works hard on everything she attempts. She loves to learn things, currently she is pursuing a career as a dental hygienist for which I am so proud of her but I also know that if she wanted to be a dentist in the future she could absolutely do it!”

Haley plans to attend the University of Maine in Augusta, Bangor campus, to study Dental Hygiene. Upon graduation she wants to stay in Maine and work as a dental hygienist.

