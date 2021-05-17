Maine Region 10 Technical High School Names Wyatt Shepard CTE Student of the Year

Wyatt is a two year member of Maine Region 10 Technical High School, participating in both our Building Trades program and our Pre-Apprenticeship program. A member of the National Technical Honor Society, he has won multiple Student of the Quarter Awards in both programs, and has been an exemplary student throughout his career at Region 10, accumulating a 4.0 GPA in both programs.

Wyatt Shepard

Wyatt secured an apprenticeship position at James & Whitney Construction in his senior year. He has worked there for over seven months, and has been offered a full time position upon graduation. He has worked as a Carpenter’s Helper, gaining experience in all aspects of commercial and residential building. Upon graduation, he will also be trained in the sales and marketing departments of his company.

Wyatt is an incredible young man with outdoor interests. He is home-schooled, and heavily involved in the Cornerstone Baptist Church, as well as its many community service activities. He is a fantastic representative of our community and our school, and well deserving of this award.

