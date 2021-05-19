Physician-Owned Luxury Leather Company Helps Orphans and Empowers Women in Ethiopia.
New leather company Bille Leather helps orphans, empowers women and creates jobs in Ethiopia, selling luxury bags made with sustainable leather.
Our mission is to produce and sell high-quality handcrafted leather goods to support orphans, create sustainable job opportunities, and train unemployed youth.”EAGAN, MINNESOTA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beautifully handcrafted artisan bags and accessories made with sustainable, environmentally friendly leather.
— Dr. Cherinet Jaleta
Bille Leather is an exciting new luxury leather goods company helping orphans, empowering women, and creating jobs in Ethiopia. Dr. Cherinet Jaleta and his wife Bille have always had a passion for helping those in need. Since 2012, they have been supporting orphans who lost their parents because of HIV and other diseases. In 2015, they created Bille [bill-ay] Leather, handcrafted luxury leather bags and accessories made by skilled women artisans they sponsor.
Giving back is one of the core foundations of this Minnesota-based leather company. “Our mission is to produce and sell high-quality handcrafted leather goods to support orphans, create sustainable job opportunities, and train unemployed youth.” In addition to creating job opportunities, they also proudly donate 5% of their proceeds to Ekklesia Oromia, a charity supporting vulnerable families in Ethiopia.
Most of Bille Leather’s employees are women whom Cherinet sponsored for training in leather goods production. All Bille Leather’s employees receive competitive compensation with benefits. These women are the inspiration for the company and play a vital role from product conception to development. “They are part of the decision-making. We plan to develop more employment opportunities for women, empower them to be independent and able to support their families.”
True leather artisans, Bille Leather’s employees carefully handcraft each handbag, travel bag, and briefcase using the highest quality sustainable leather. “We partner with tanneries who meet international standards and have the reputation of producing environmentally sustainable leather. We use the highest quality leather, which forms a patina as it ages and increases the beauty of our products.”
Bille Leather carries fine luxury leather men’s and women’s handbags, unisex bags, briefcases, travel bags, and wallets. Their product line is constantly growing. With continually developing styles, colors, products, and sizes, you can find a handcrafted bag you enjoy for years to come. Bille Leather is proud of their craftsmanship. They offer a lifetime guarantee with all their leather products. By purchasing a leather product from Bille Leather, you will make a difference in someone’s life. “We want to help as many orphans, women, and unemployed people in Ethiopia and give you the best quality leather goods and customer service.”
