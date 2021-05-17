Old Salt Merchants Launches Cause Spice Kit To Benefit No Kid Hungry
Old Salt Merchants has teamed up with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger.BERKELEY, CA, USA, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Salt Merchants, a premium sugar, salt, tea, and spice purveyor, has teamed up with No Kid Hungry to launch an exclusive spice blend gift set. $10 from the purchase of each cause kit will be donated to fighting childhood hunger.
“Our company’s mission is to enhance the food and cooking experience for all families, but we are also a small business that has made giving back to the community a top priority,” says Founder and CEO, Monique Rodriguez. “We’re very proud to partner with No Kid Hungry to help fight childhood hunger and to ensure that one in six kids facing a food shortage are fed – both during the pandemic and in the recovery to follow.”
The box contains six, 1.2 ounce jars of uniquely curated spice blends including:
● Soleil Red Clay Salt is mesmerizing in color with deep shades of red and bold in flavor. This salt has a high amount of natural minerals which is found in the red volcanic clay.
● Espresso Bean Sugar is a perfect pantry ingredient and a delicious pick-me-up. Made with Italian espresso beans and African cane sugar, the robust sugar is ideal for baking, in tea, or on the rim of a cocktail.
● Tokyo Togarashi also known as Japanese 7 spice, is a blend made with brown sugar, Ichimi Togarashi chili, sesame seeds, ginger, black sesame seeds, roasted seaweed, chili, kosher salt, and orange peel.
● Confetti Pepper Blend brings a mix of 5 peppercorns including white peppercorn, black peppercorn, whole allspice, green peppercorn, and pink peppercorn. A versatile mix that looks like confetti in a bottle.
● Capri Blend is made with garlic, sea salt, sun-dried tomatoes, rosemary, fennel seed, lemon peel, black pepper, chili. and citric acid. This is the perfect seasoning for vegetables, salads, pork, steak, lamb, fish, and even tofu.
● Extra Bold Smoked Salt is the ultimate all-natural sea salt smoked with pecan, red oak, cherry, alder, maple, mesquite, and apricot wood. Smoky and delicious.
The cause kit is available now and can be purchased at oldsaltmerchants for $58. The $10 donation from the cause kit will provide up to 100 healthy meals to children.
About Old Salt Merchants: Old Salt Merchants is a premium purveyor of sugar, salt, tea, and spices anchored in Berkeley, California. The company is woman-owned and operated by Monique Rodriguez, whose mission is to ignite and expand palates by sourcing high-quality selections that are bold and irresistibly unique.
About No Kid Hungry: No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.
