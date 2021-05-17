Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation Leads to Tomah Man’s Guilty Verdict for Producing and Possessing Child Pornography

MADISON, Wis. – Last week, a federal jury found Shannon R. Donoho, 44 of Tomah, Wis. guilty of seven counts of producing child pornography, one count of attempting to produce child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with assistance from the Tomah Police Department, led this intensive investigation into these crimes.

“DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation investigates internet crimes against children across the state and ensures that these sensitive crimes are investigated with care in order to protect our most vulnerable. Thank you to those in DCI who worked so hard to bring this case together,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

According to a press release form the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin, “The jury found that Donoho produced child pornography on seven occasions between September 2015 and October 2017 and attempted to produce child pornography on June 28, 2018. The jury also found that on July 25, 2018, he possessed a hard drive containing images of child pornography, and that at least one image was of a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

“Evidence presented at the trial established that in 2016, Donoho hid Go Pro cameras in the bathroom at a residence of a family friend and made several recordings of a 9-year-old girl in the shower. Donoho was visible in several of the videos interacting with the girl while she was showering and after she exited the shower in the bathroom. Additionally, in June 2018, Donoho placed a Go Pro camera in the bathroom of the trailer where he resided in Tomah and recorded another young girl urinating. Videos and images of these two girls were discovered after law enforcement executed a search warrant at the trailer. Law enforcement also discovered Donoho had a substantial collection of other images and videos of child pornography that he had downloaded from the Internet.”

Donoho’s sentencing is set for July 28, 2021. Donoho faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on the production charges, and a maximum penalty of 20 years on the possession charge.

The case was presided over by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley and the prosecution was handed by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Julie Pfluger and Taylor Kraus.