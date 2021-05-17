Ballots for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Board of Directors Election due May 22

Release Date: May 17, 2021

Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov ​

MADISON – Dairy farmers in eight Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board (WMMB) (dba Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin) districts have until May 22, 2021 to vote on the Board of Directors candidates in their respective district.

The following candidates are certified as eligible for election and listed on the ballot:

District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties Nominee – Connie Seefeldt, Coleman

District 5 – St. Croix and Dunn counties​ Nominees – Kay Zwald, Hammond and Randall Koller, Mondovi

District 8 – Marathon County Nominee – Steve Sternweis, Marshfield

District 11 – Outagamie and Winnebago counties Nominee – Daniel Hinz, Pickett

District 14 – Jackson, LaCrosse, and Trempealeau counties Nominee – Patricia Kling, Taylor

District 17 – Calumet and Manitowoc counties Nominee – Julie Maurer, Newton

District 20 – Richland and Sauk counties Nominee – Sharon Laubscher, Wonewoc

District 23 – Iowa and Lafayette counties Nominees – Jay Stauffacher, Darlington and Kyle Levetzow, Dodgeville

To view the candidate biographies and more information on the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin election, visit www.wisconsindairy.org/elections.

Producers that have not received a ballot should request one by contacting Debbie Gegare, DATCP Market Orders Program Coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov. Completed ballots must be signed and sent to WI DATCP, Marketing Order Program, P.O. Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 and postmarked on or before May 22, 2021. Unsigned ballots will not be counted.

Election results will be announced at the end of May 2021 and elected producers will serve a three-year term beginning July 1, 2021.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx

