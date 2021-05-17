Indie Publisher Inks Deal With Literary Agency to Shop Movie, Television Rights

Oghma Creative Media has signed with Metamorphosis Literacy Agency to represent the worldwide film, television, and gaming rights for its catalog and authors.

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oghma Creative Media is an award-winning, independent traditional publisher based in Bentonville, Arkansas. After weathering the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has emerged stronger than ever and is now poised to make an impact on both the publishing and entertainment industries. The company recently signed a contract with Olathe, Kansas-based Metamorphosis Literary Agency to represent the worldwide film, television, and gaming rights of its catalog and authors.

“This is a huge step for Oghma Creative Media,” said Oghma President and CEO Casey W. Cowan. “Metamorphosis has a stellar reputation and some of the best agents in the country. We’re ecstatic about this new partnership.”

Metamorphosis Literary Agency represents authors and publishing companies across the country. Its agents, including owner, Senior Agent, and Subsidiary Rights Manager Stephanie Hansen and Senior Agent Amy Brewer, have brokered deals with small presses, mid-size publishers, major publishing houses, foreign publishers, audio producers, gaming app companies, and film producers. They will now be using their contacts and expertise to shop the movie, television, and gaming rights of Oghma Creative Media’s catalog of 250+ published novels, with more being released every week.

The advent of online streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBOMax, Disney+, Paramount+, and others over the last several years has created a groundswell of demand for new stories and content able to be adapted into feature-length films and limited-run series. This presents a new world of opportunities for publishers and authors seeking a larger audience for their work.

“Historically, it’s been difficult for publishers—especially indies—to break into the movie and television industry,” Cowan continued. “Now, though, with streaming services becoming the dominant and screaming for new content, even the smallest publishing house can get into the game.”

In addition to its contract with Metamorphosis to shop film, television, and gaming rights, Oghma representatives will also be attending the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, in 2022 to shop its catalog on the lucrative international rights/translation market.

Founded in 2013, Oghma Creative Media has grown from a start-up publishing house with just a handful of authors to one of the largest independent presses in the country, with multiple publishing divisions and imprints, including rising children's publisher Young Dragons Press. Among the company’s large and diverse catalog of authors includes New York Times bestselling romance author Parris Afton Bonds, three-time Western Writers of America Spur Award winner Dusty Richards, and the catalog of Harold Robbins, the fifth best-selling author in the history of the world. Its publications have garnered multiple national honors, including the Western Writers of America Spur Award, the Will Rogers Medallion, and the prestigious Benjamin Franklin Award from Independent Book Publishers Association.