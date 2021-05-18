Together for DC Health Supports the Nutrition Equity Amendment Act
Progressive Legislation Will Combat Health Inequities in the District
We must do our part to help improve the long-term health and well-being of our most vulnerable populations, especially those east of the river.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together for DC Health (TFDCH), a coalition of District residents; health organizations; physicians; and nutrition advocates, supports the proposed Nutrition Equity Act that will address the many nutrition inequities that have existed in the District for decades. Members of the coalition and other community members will testify before the DC Council’s Committee on Human Services in a public hearing on May 19, 2021.
Together for DC Health supports the Nutrition Equity Act’s progressive goals of creating a healthier food environment for all District residents, particularly those who lack sufficient access to healthy food and drink options in Wards 7 and 8. This landmark legislation calls for investing millions of dollars into programs and projects that will provide nutrition education, improve food security, invest in Black-owned food businesses, and serve healthier food at family shelters. The legislation would also encourage healthier beverage options by repealing the District’s sales tax on sugary drinks and replacing it with a small excise tax, which has proven successful in cities around the country.
“Big Soda systematically targets our most vulnerable communities and people are literally getting sick because of it,” says Stuart Anderson, co-founder of Don’t Mute My Health. “Too many people, especially people of color, are suffering from preventable chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease, caused in part by too much consumption of sugar. It’s past time that we as a community did something about this because our most at-risk are bearing the burden.”
More than half of all adults living in DC suffer from being overweight or obese; but residents of Wards 7 and 8 face the highest burden compared to other Wards. Individuals that are obese are at greater risk for heart disease, diabetes, and cancer—all of which represent one of the top five causes of mortality in DC. Rates of diabetes and other nutrition-related conditions are highest among Black residents, who also face a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 fatalities, of which obesity and related conditions are leading risk factors, compared to White residents in DC.
The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the serious ramifications of many health inequities in the District, as people living in underserved communities suffered the vast majority of fatalities from the coronavirus—in part due to the prevalence of chronic illnesses that caused serious health complications for those infected. The Nutrition Equity Act aims to enact policy solutions that will collectively help reduce the rate of chronic illnesses, a goal that TFDCH fully supports.
“We must do our part to help improve the long-term health and well-being of our most vulnerable populations, especially those east of the river,” said Dr. Hancock, MD, MPH, Pediatrician & Health and Wellness Expert. “The Nutrition Equity Act will have a tremendous impact on moving us towards a healthier community.”
On May 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, the public hearing on the Nutrition Equity Amendment Act can be viewed live at: www.brianneknadeau.com/committee.
About Together for DC Health
Together for DC Health is a group of DC residents, businesses, community organizations and leaders actively striving to bring new opportunities to identify areas where public health intervention and investment can make a difference. To learn more about Together for DC Health and the initiative, visit: linktr.ee/TogetherforDCHealth.
TFDCH is supported by: American Heart Association of Greater Washington, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, DC Council, DC Greens, The Center for Science in the Public Interest, DC Fiscal Policy Institute, DC Baptist Convention, Spaces in Action, Green Scheme, Sumner M. Redstone Global Center for Prevention and Wellness, Nelson Mullins, BridgePoint Healthcare, and Don’t Mute My Health.
