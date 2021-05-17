Basketball Africa League: Coach is pleased with US rapper J Cole’s debut

US rapper J Cole scored three points as he made his debut for his Rwandan side Patriots in the opening game of the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Cole scored three points as his side beat Nigeria’s River Hoopers 83-60 on Sunday in Kigali, he also secured three rebounds and a pair of assists in the game, in which he featured for a total of 17 minutes.

The rapper – who was appearing just days after the release of his sixth studio album – has been one of the star names attached to the BAL, which is seeking to replicate the Champions League format from football but for basketball.

“I talked to him in the locker room – I said, ‘I am so proud of you,’ because he was very frustrated with himself,” Patriots coach Alan Major said.

“He had a couple of turnovers. I said, don’t put too much pressure on yourself – the only mistake he can ever make is to just not to try again.

“Our guys have embraced him, he has embraced them – and the beautiful thing about him is just wants to be…