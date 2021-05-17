Lewiston Regional Technical Center Honors Colin Merritt as CTE Student of the Year

Lewiston Regional Technical Center (LRTC) is proud to honor Colin Merritt as its Student of the Year. Colin personifies the very best of CTE and has distinguished himself amongst his most talented and committed peers.

His Plumbing/Heating Instructor said:

“He wants to work. He wants to do well. He works great as a leader or support in any group project. He always does the best he can and always strives to improve himself. He is a model of the kind of worker every company wishes they could hire. I’m very proud to have had him as a student.”

Colin is a SkillsUSA local medalist in Plumbing (slated for State competition in 2020) and earned a place on the Plumbing/Heating class honor role for two years.

Colin Merritt

Colin is a member of the NTHS and has earned his OSHA10 card, Genie lift and Werner Ladder Certifications. During the COVID shutdown he volunteered to deliver meals to disabled veterans and senior citizens. Colin plays on the Varsity Hockey, Baseball and Golf teams for Edward Little.

After graduation Colin will sit for his Plumbing JIT license and attend MEMA for oil, gas and refrigeration licenses while he works.

Learn more about Lewiston Regional Technical Center by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine by visiting the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: