How to choose the perfect digital marketing agency in 2021 for you

Hiring a digital marketing agency is easy – the hard part is finding the right fit.

Nowadays, there are several marketing agencies around the world, and it can be difficult to find the perfect one for you, especially if you need a team of reliable, trustworthy individuals to manage some of your most important assets.

There are several experienced agencies, meanwhile there are many who have very little experience and who learn quickly. Investing in the wrong agency can hurt your budget and negatively impact your brand, so it’s important to choose wisely.

With that said, our experienced team at Fat x Collective has compiled a list of the most important factors to look at, including the positives and negatives, as you search for the perfect digital marketing agency for you.

Set set goals and desired outcomes

Before you start looking for the agency you want to work with, it is important to know what you want. Want to grow your social media? – Are you interested in main generation? – Are you interested in getting to the first page of Google? You need to set SMART goals.

Depending on the objectives, you want to choose your agency accordingly. Some agencies have specific specializations in one or two areas, but there are “full-service” agencies that provide everything under one roof.

It’s best to split your goal 1) deliverable, 2) purpose, en 3) desired end result, so you can better communicate with the agency what you want to achieve, so that your business and them can see if it’s the right fit.

View their client list and case studies

Every experienced agency is proud of the work they have done, and of whom they have done it, so it is critical to research it all on their website. Most large agencies will have no problem sharing it publicly on their website because it is something they want the whole world to see.

You want to see a client list because you want to make sure the agency has worked with real clients. When it comes to case studies, the results are everything – you want to make sure they deliver their clients’ results. It can also help you determine if it fits your desired goals best.

Social proof and reputation

Do not forget to look at real testimonials from their clients to gain a better understanding of the quality of work they have done. Testimonials can give you a deep insight into what it might look like with the agency. If you can not find reviews, this may not be a good sign.

Smart marketers understand the importance of social evidence; after all, they work in a digital industry.

Industry culture and values

Work with an agency that has the same value as you and your business. This will help you all work well together and understand each other. Remember, your digital agency is an extension of your business, so you want to make sure you share similar values ​​and culture.

I would definitely suggest reading through their website and possibly browsing their social media channels to better understand the agency and what it looks like.

Their website should look good

Your website is like your home business. This is often the first impression someone gets from your business, so you want to make it count.

With that said, you want to find an agency with an excellent website because that is the fact that they actually know what they are doing as an agency. Every good digital marketer will have a well-designed, functional website. If they do not … understand well, they are not fitting the right fit. User experience is everything, and your agency needs to understand it.

No far-fetched promises

Any good digital agency will make realistic, SMART promises – specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and timely.

If your agency says things like “I’ll get your business on the first page of Google” or “I’ll get you a lot of social media fans,” it’s a bad sign. You want to stay away from this.

A strong long-term SEO strategy, or a long-term strategy for social media, will focus on SMART marketing because it requires continuous work to get there and maintain it.

Pay close attention to the promises they make and make sure they are in line with the industry (it’s important to do your research).

Stick to the agencies that are genuine and transparent from the start.

Communication

For our team at Fat x Collective, communication is everything. The best digital marketing agencies will make it easy for their clients to get in touch with them.

Navigating to their website should be simple, they should have clear calls, and therefore it is easy for you to submit your query or ask your questions.

Find a digital agency that will make everything as easy as possible for you as a potential client.

Once you have hired your perfect agency …

It’s important to communicate this with your team and get everyone on the same page. This way, you can work effectively with your new agency, and you can share the requirements with the ins and outs of your business so they can better understand your brand and the way your team works.

You should also make sure that your agency sets up an effective communication method with you so that you can ensure that the collaboration is successful. This includes sharing brand guidelines, input, thoughts, ideas and more so the project can move in the right direction.

And lastly, do not be afraid to ask questions! You trust your agency, and they are here to help you, so be open with them, and do not be afraid to communicate. Any good agency would be happy to help answer them and clear up any ambiguity.

Closure

Our team at Fat x Collective consists of members who have been in the industry for more than 15 years. As an award-winning agency, we have transformed 145+ clients into the lifestyle, hospitality, beauty, technology and fashion environment.

Using the latest technologies, we manufacture customized marketing, branding, content and digital strategies that deliver high conversion and accelerate growth to match the expectations of your target audiences across different digital channels. You can learn more about some of the clients we have helped in Vet x Collective’s case studies.

Our team is results driven and will always do what is best for your business!