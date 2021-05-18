Gambling Market Trends Such As Branded Slots Are Increasingly Drawing Customers

Gambling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Gambling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded slots are increasingly becoming popular in the gambling industry. Branded slots are licensed online casino games built around universally popular subjects such as movies, TV shows, music, or books. Brand loyalty draws the customers towards trying slot games revolving around their favorite characters. Branded online slot games are major gambling market trends as they attract casual bettors, even the ones with little experience and interest in slot machines, as they create a connection with the players due to their familiarity with characters on the slots, increasing the traffic on the slot machines. Branded slots based on Game of Thrones, Westworld, Batman, and Jurassic Park are some of the most popular branded slot games.

The major players covered in the global gambling market are William Hill, MGM Resorts, Las Vegas Sands, Paddy Power, Betfair Entertainment.

Read More On The Global Gambling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gambling-global-market-report

The global gambling market size is expected to grow from $465.76 billion in 2020 to $516.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. Gambling industry growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $674.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global gambling market, accounting for 38% of the market in 2020. North America is the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global gambling market.

The global gambling market is segmented by type into casino, lotteries, sports betting, other gambling and by channel type into offline, online, virtual reality (VR).

Gambling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gambling global market overview, forecast gambling global market size and growth for the whole market, gambling global market segments, and geographies, gambling global market trends, gambling global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Gambling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3571&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Amusements Market - By Type (Gambling And Amusement Parks) Market Overview And Market Players, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusements-market

Online Gambling Market - By Game Type (Betting, Casino, Lottery, Poker, Online Bingo, Others), By Device (Desktop, Mobile, Others), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies – Global Online Gambling Market Forecast To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-gambling-market

E-Sports Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/esports-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

