Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,803 in the last 365 days.

myKaarma TextDirect Enables Auto Dealer Service Departments to Capture Additional 50-100 Customer Interactions Monthly

TextDirect users can now capture text messages from customers even when sent to the landline

Our research shows that 150 million texts are mistakenly sent to landlines every day, which of course go unread and unanswered. Your dealership can’t afford to miss any lead or customer interaction,”
— Ujj Nath, myKaarma Chairman, and CEO.
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, a customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced the launch of TextDirect. The tool allows auto dealer service departments to receive all text messages sent to the dealership, even if to the landline. It enables dealerships to capture an additional 50-100 customer interactions per month.

“Our research shows that 150 million texts are mistakenly sent to landlines every day, which of course go unread and unanswered. Your dealership can’t afford to miss any possible lead or customer interaction. The myKaarma app enables your landlines to receive text messages and empowers your employees to respond directly through the app,” stated Ujj Nath, myKaarma Chairman, and CEO.

TextDirect offers dealerships the following benefits:

• It provides the dealership with more channels for customer interaction. Advisors can capture customer texts using the dealership number listed on their business cards.
• No new numbers are needed as myKaarma enables existing dealer-owned landlines to receive text messages in the myKaarma app
• Dealers using the tool are capturing an additional 50-100 customer interactions per month

“We developed TextDirect so our dealers can interact via their customers’ preferred method of communication. 69% of customers now prefer to start a conversation with a text. 75% of customers don’t leave a voicemail, and the average lost RO revenue from a missed service text is $250. It is a vital tool that allows you to capture potential lost opportunities and boost your service revenue,” said Nath.

TextDirect can be fully integrated with myKaarma’s software suite which runs on mobile phones, desktops, and tablet computers. The platform includes ServiceCart™ Video MPI, pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, and a suite of mobile solutions, along with the communications and payment features. It is all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS and can help provide a touchless service environment.

Service departments gain access to a comprehensive real-time record of communication with their customers that allows them to manage their operations more efficiently.

For more information about myKaarma and its products, visit https://mykaarma.com.

About myKaarma:

myKaarma is a cloud-based software company that focuses on enhancing the retail experience of serving customers and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The myKaarma platform provides 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, communications, and payment features all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS.

sara CALLAHAN
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

myKaarma TextDirect Enables Auto Dealer Service Departments to Capture Additional 50-100 Customer Interactions Monthly

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Retail, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.