myKaarma TextDirect Enables Auto Dealer Service Departments to Capture Additional 50-100 Customer Interactions Monthly
TextDirect users can now capture text messages from customers even when sent to the landline
Our research shows that 150 million texts are mistakenly sent to landlines every day, which of course go unread and unanswered. Your dealership can’t afford to miss any lead or customer interaction,”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myKaarma, a customer interaction management software solution for automotive dealer service departments, today announced the launch of TextDirect. The tool allows auto dealer service departments to receive all text messages sent to the dealership, even if to the landline. It enables dealerships to capture an additional 50-100 customer interactions per month.
“Our research shows that 150 million texts are mistakenly sent to landlines every day, which of course go unread and unanswered. Your dealership can’t afford to miss any possible lead or customer interaction. The myKaarma app enables your landlines to receive text messages and empowers your employees to respond directly through the app,” stated Ujj Nath, myKaarma Chairman, and CEO.
TextDirect offers dealerships the following benefits:
• It provides the dealership with more channels for customer interaction. Advisors can capture customer texts using the dealership number listed on their business cards.
• No new numbers are needed as myKaarma enables existing dealer-owned landlines to receive text messages in the myKaarma app
• Dealers using the tool are capturing an additional 50-100 customer interactions per month
“We developed TextDirect so our dealers can interact via their customers’ preferred method of communication. 69% of customers now prefer to start a conversation with a text. 75% of customers don’t leave a voicemail, and the average lost RO revenue from a missed service text is $250. It is a vital tool that allows you to capture potential lost opportunities and boost your service revenue,” said Nath.
TextDirect can be fully integrated with myKaarma’s software suite which runs on mobile phones, desktops, and tablet computers. The platform includes ServiceCart™ Video MPI, pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, and a suite of mobile solutions, along with the communications and payment features. It is all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS and can help provide a touchless service environment.
Service departments gain access to a comprehensive real-time record of communication with their customers that allows them to manage their operations more efficiently.
For more information about myKaarma and its products, visit https://mykaarma.com.
About myKaarma:
myKaarma is a cloud-based software company that focuses on enhancing the retail experience of serving customers and increasing franchised dealership revenue. The myKaarma platform provides 21st-century technology for digital conversations (Text, Email, Voice, video, photos) and payments (Mobile, Point-of-Sale) with auto-reconciliation. The full platform, service@home, includes pickup and delivery, video walkarounds, driver tracking, communications, and payment features all seamlessly integrated and synced with the DMS.
