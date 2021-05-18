Crowdfunding for ‘You Said You Could Draw’ Game on Kickstarter Launching in May 2021

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Backers are invited to participate in the crowdfunding for the new drawing game ‘You Said You Could Draw’ launching on May 18, 2021, on Kickstarter.

You Said You Could Draw, a product of JPN Games, was created by Jay Nigbur, an artist and graphic designer. Nigbur says he created the game so his family could "put the worries of the world aside for a bit" and have a reason to laugh.

The game helped Nigbur accomplish this goal because the funny drawings they ended up making while playing the game became conversational topics in his family. Whenever they talked about their drawings, they would end up laughing. He also says that people who love laughter, humor, and drawing would find the game an interesting and entertaining addition to game night.

There are three levels of play: easy, medium, and hard. The first player to reach 20 points is declared the winner. Each game kit includes eight dry-erase boards, eight dry-erase markers, one big drawing board, one scorecard, 100 cards, one blindfold, and one rule book.

The proceeds of the You Said You Could Draw’s Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will go to the manufacture and distribution of the game sets to interested backers worldwide. According to Nigbur, Magicraft, their manufacturing partner, and Funagain, their distributor, are both ready to get the game sets to backers on time, with estimated delivery in October 2021.

Interested parties who want to contribute to the crowdfunding campaign can choose from the following packages:

Pledge $1 or more: Support the project for no reward.

Pledge $35 or more: Receive a copy of the game. Shipping will be charged after the campaign.

Pledge $60 or more: Receive a special collector’s edition of the game. This offer will be limited to 100 backers. Shipping will be charged after the campaign.

Pledge $90 or more: Called the Double Deal, backers who opt for this package will receive a copy of the original game plus a copy of the collector's edition. This offer will be limited to 100 backers. Shipping will be charged after the campaign.

Those who wish to know more about You Said You Could Draw, including the mechanics of the game, can check its website or its official Kickstarter crowdfunding page.