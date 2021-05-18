Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market To Grow At A Rate Of About 7% Through 2025

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global arthritis monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $44.82 billion in 2020 to $48.08 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. Arthritis monoclonal antibodies market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The arthritis MAbs market is expected to reach $62.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis globally has contributed to the growth of the arthritis monoclonal antibody market. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2020, the adult percentage of arthritis is 23% in USA which varies by country and osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis followed by gout, fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. According to WHO, the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis varies between 0.3% and 1% and the worldwide estimates of osteoarthritis include 9.6% men and 18% women. The increased prevalence of arthritis and the demand for personalized medicine is increasing the demand for the arthritis monoclonal antibody market.

Read More On The Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arthritis-monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of arthritis diseases. Arthritis is referred to as the joint pain that is characterized by inflammation, tenderness, pain and stiffness in and around the joints. Different monoclonal antibody drugs are used for the treatment of arthritis. These include infliximab, adalimumab and golimumab. The market consists of revenue generated by the company’s manufacturing monoclonal antibody drugs for arthritis by the sales of these products.

The arthritis monoclonal antibodies market analysis report is segmented by drug into Remicade, Humira, Enbrel, Rituxan, Orencia, Actemra, Simponi, Cimzia, Remsima, by application into rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, fibromyalgia, others, and by end-use: hospitals, research institutes, others.

Major players in the arthritis monoclonal antibodies market are Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Genentech, GSK, AstraZeneca PLC, and Mylan N.V.

Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides arthritis monoclonal antibodies market overview, forecast arthritis monoclonal antibodies market size and growth for the whole market, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market segments, and geographies, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market trends, arthritis monoclonal antibodies market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Arthritis Monoclonal Antibodies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3449&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-monoclonal-antibodies-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/musculoskeletal-disorders-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/psoriatic-arthritis-treatment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orthopedic-biomaterials-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

