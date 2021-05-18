Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Companies Are Investing In Development Of Novel Drug Delivery Systems

Neutropenia Biologic Drug Treatment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are increasingly investing in developing novel drug delivery systems to improve the therapeutic response of the drug and increase its efficacy. Novel drug delivery systems allow the delivery of a very high dose of drugs directly into the neutrophils, while the systemic dose remains low, thus disallowing side-effects. For instance, in August 2020, Asalyxa Bio announced its formation and seed funding to accelerate ASX-100 into first-in-human trials in 2021. ASX-100 is a novel spherical particle that releases a safe and effective anti-inflammatory agent, salicylic acid, directly to over-reactive immune cells, and is used for treating severe neutrophil-mediated disease.

Other neutropenia biologic drug treatment market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In February 2018, Partner Therapeutics, a Boston-based cancer company, acquired Leukine (Sargramostim) from Sanofi for $60 million. Leukine is the only FDA-approved recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) and it is indicated for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) in older adults both in allogeneic and autologous bone marrow transplantation. This acquisition provides a commercial business to Partner Therapeutics and also to make it a core component of the immune-oncology segment. Sanofi S.A. is a French multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Paris.

Major players in the neutropenia biologic drug treatment market are Teva Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Sanofi, Mylan, Kyowa Kirin, Baxter International, CVS Health Corp, Novartis, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Partner Therapeutics.

The global neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to grow from $11.55 billion in 2020 to $12.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is expected to reach $14.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market covered in this report is segmented by drug type into filgrastim, pegfilgrastim, lenograstim, lipegfilgrastim, sargramostim. The neutropenia biologic drug treatment market is also segmented by treatment type into antibiotic drugs, granulocyte-colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), antifungal drugs, others and by distribution channel into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies.

