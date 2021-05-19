EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS: FASTEST GROWING ONLINE LUXURY VACATION RENTAL COMPANY IN THE WORLD WITH 500% GROWTH IN 5 YEARS

Hawksbill Villa Turks and Caicos Year on Year Growth for Exceptional Villas Villa Rental Competitor Analysis

230% YEAR ON YEAR GROWTH, AND 500% OVER 5 YEARS

the pent-up demand from a world of luxury travelers has resulted in this unprecedented 500% growth” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Luxury Villa rental company, Exceptional Villas is officially the fastest online luxury vacation rentals company globally. The latest statistics show that the company experienced a 230% increase year-on-year in organic sessions and a 330% increase in year-on-year page views. The company is ranked number one on Google for the terms "Luxury Villa Specialists", "Turks and Caicos Villas", "Barbados Villas", and "Mexico Villa Rentals". They also rank in the top 3 positions for approximately 2000 travel-related keywords and almost 50,000 keywords for some lead villa markets such as Costa Rica, St Lucia, Italy, Antigua, Dominican Republic, St Barts, and Hawaii. Click Here for More Information.

Research from Spfu.com shows that Exceptional Villas moved from virtually no visibility on google in 2016 to the number one villa rental company globally when compared to the leading competitors in the villa rental space. Spfu also shows that Exceptional Villas have the highest growth rate when compared to their major competitors.

Exceptional Villas, who are widely considered the world's most trusted villa rental company, with a trust score of 4.9 out of 5 on Trust Pilot, are currently experiencing a 500% increase in actual bookings and luxury inquiries compared to 2019 pre-covid levels. Alexandra Baradi, owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas, has said she believes "the pent-up demand from a world of luxury travelers has resulted in this unprecedented 500% growth". She also credits SEO experts Victorious, as the Exceptional Villas Team has worked side by side with the San Francisco-based SEO company to increase search visibility and rank #1 for competitive search queries in Google. All of that pent-up travel demand is driving a higher volume of searchers, and Exceptional Villas is visible in almost twice as many searches as their competitors."

The company has credited its extraordinary growth in bookings to their core philosophy of caring for its customers in every way possible. This caring service starts with their villa experts who spend a lot of their time traveling to their designated destinations, inspecting the villas, and getting to know the area. This vetting process allows them to match the villas to their client's wishes and dreams expertly. Because the team knows the villas so well, they can weigh up all the pros and cons of each property. They also provide unbiased advice and evaluation of each of the vacation rentals, which helps to ensure that their valued clients end up in the perfect villa for them.

A complimentary pre-arrival 5-star concierge service follows the expert matching service. The concierge team also travels frequently to their designated destinations, which means they can expertly advise clients on all the best things to do and see in the destination. They will pre-book everything in advance to ensure that all their clients need to do is relax.

Exceptional Villas has also noted a change in lead-in times for bookings. In the past, high-end luxury vacation rentals were booked, on average, between 6 to 9 months out. Post covid, the percentage of last-minute bookings has increased by 30%, and over 40% for bookings from 12 to 24 months in advance.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is part of Dream World Travel Ltd; A European-based vacation Rental Company with clients and destinations worldwide. They have been in the travel business for over 28 years and offer a unique bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each client and also providing full and complimentary concierge service. This service consists of all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports, and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not require a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa, and their team of professionals has a wealth of information regarding both the villas and the destinations. Exceptional Villas take real pride in the customized service they offer. The company also operates a designated villa brand for Barbados called Villas Barbados and an Irish brand called Dream Ireland.

For more information, visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call Toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 0209 Worldwide + 353 1 513 4197