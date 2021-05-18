Leadership Coach and Shamanic Energy Medicine Practitioner Mary Cusack to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LANGHORNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we have joy and play, it brings magic to our lives and connects us to ourselves and each other in a way this world so desperately needs.

Mary Cusack is a leadership coach and a shamanic energy medicine practitioner. She masterfully combines these two skills to bring about powerful transformation in her clients.

“When you're on that hamster wheel, it's hard to even imagine what's possible,” says Mary. “Through the combination of energy medicine and coaching, you begin to see the possibilities are infinite.”

Prior to becoming a coach, Mary led large-scale software implementation projects for pharmaceutical clinical trials. Despite the highly technical nature of her position, she says she’s always considered the human element to be essential.

“When I was a child, I believed in magic,” recalls Mary. “That's actually the reason I became a chemical engineer. The alchemy of chemical engineering was magical to me and an “acceptable” way to earn a living. Over the course of my life, I lost the focus around magic. Shamanic energy medicine brought it back.”

As a shamanic energy medicine practitioner, Mary removes dense, toxic energy within the body that doesn’t serve us. Coaching creates a mindset shift, ensuring that energy will not return.

“It requires a little more focus to pull out those dreams that have been stuffed down or thought not possible,” says Mary. “It's about getting clear on where you are today, uncovering what's missing in your life and really closing the gap so that we can walk away from this coaching engagement having achieved those goals. Even after our sessions are done, clients are still moving forward because we put a plan in place to do just that.”

Mary says she is particularly drawn to women over 50 who have put themselves last for too long. Whether their goals are to finally put themselves first, find a different job or build a romantic relationship, Mary supports her clients to connect with their intuition and bring the magic back into their lives.

“It's an honor to be a part of my clients' journeys and to witness the changes that happen,” says Mary. “Life can be difficult, and it doesn't have to be big transformational change to bring a little joy into your life.”

