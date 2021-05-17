Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 56 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,511 in the last 365 days.

Girls’s Champions League remaining: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona are the first Spanish side to win the Women’s Champions League

Chelsea conceded four goals in the first 36 minutes as Barcelona blew them away to win their first Women’s Champions League in Gothenburg.

Chelsea trailed 33 seconds in when an attempted clearance hit Melanie Leupolz and went in for an own goal, and Alexia Putellas’ penalty made it 2-0.

Aitana Bonmati finished an intricate move and Caroline Graham Hansen tapped in to put a rampant Barca out of sight.

Despite a spirited second-half display there was no way back for the Blues.

Barcelona become the first club to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League, and this was the biggest ever winning margin in a women’s final.

Emma Hayes’ Chelsea side had hoped to add a European crown to their Women’s Super League and League Cup triumphs this season, as they looked to become only the second English side in history, after Arsenal in 2007, to complete the quadruple.

It was Chelsea’s first Champions League final – and the…

You just read:

Girls’s Champions League remaining: Chelsea 0-4 Barcelona

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.