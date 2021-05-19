New Podcast Episode Sheds Light on Unemployment Compensation Tax Refunds and Related IRS Refund Errors
Podcast covers taxability of 2020 unemployment compensation AND refunds that should be issued by the government for previously filed taxes.
Unemployment benefits and their taxability have been an especially sticky point for tax filers this year.”STEVENSON RANCH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With unemployment numbers at record highs during the pandemic, an increasing number of people who may have never collected unemployment before found themselves receiving this form of compensation. And along with those benefits has come a myriad of questions regarding unemployment compensation and tax compliance. For those looking for easy-to-understand advice, a new podcast episode offers clarity on unemployment pay and how it affects recipients' tax liability.
In his latest episode of The Tax Implications podcast entitled "Is your unemployment compensation taxable? It may depend on where you live,” Certified Public Accountant Sam Hicks answers common questions regarding unemployment, its taxability, and issues with the refunds the IRS is suppose to calculate for taxpayers.
In his short-form podcast, with each episode clocking in at only a few minutes, Hicks breaks down complex tax compliance concerns in an easy-to-understand way so that any listener can grasp them and apply them accordingly to their tax situations.
Hicks’ latest episode on unemployment compensation and taxes specifically addresses issues about unemployment pay earned during the pandemic under the American Rescue Plan Act. Before the act, unemployment compensation was taxable, but provisions in the act exclude some unemployment payments earned in 2020 from being taxed. For those that have already filed and included unemployment compensation with their taxable income the IRS is scheduled to issue refunds but will those amounts be correct? They might not be if you live in a community property state, rules for the taxability of unemployment compensation are different for those states.
In approximately five minutes, Hicks breaks down who needs to pay tax on unemployment benefits and how much can be excluded. These amounts can vary by a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income, filing status, amount of unemployment benefits received, and state of residence. Hicks then walks through common scenarios and explains how and when unemployment income can be excluded from taxable income and when it should be included.
"Unemployment benefits and their taxability have been an especially sticky point for tax filers this year due to the regulations laid out in the American Rescue Act, which has changed the way that unemployment compensation earned during the pandemic is taxed,” noted Hicks. “In my latest podcast, my goal is to put these policies in plain language, so taxpayers remain in compliance while minimizing their tax liability."
In his podcast, Hicks leverages his formal education in accounting and taxation and experience as a CPA to address filers' common questions and help them avoid common mistakes when filing their taxes. In his years of working with clients on tax matters, Hicks has received positive reviews, which laud his knowledge of tax issues and excellent customer service.
The Tax Implications podcast is available on various popular podcast platforms, including Spotify, Pocketcasts, RadioPublic, and Google Podcasts.
