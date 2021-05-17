Data Axle Receives 15 Awards from the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) and Horizon Interactive Awards
Data and marketing services provider recognized for campaign strategy and design excellence on behalf of eight clients across multiple verticals
Data Axle’s team of incredibly talented and hard-working agency services and account teams are proud of the work we do to support our clients.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Axle announced today that the company has received 15 awards from the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) and Horizon Interactive Awards. Recognized for excellence in its work on behalf of eight clients, Data Axle garnered honors including “Distinguished Agency,” “Best in Category,” and numerous vertical-specific awards.
— Tom Zawacki, Chief Digital Officer of Data Axle
“Data Axle’s team of incredibly talented and hard-working agency services and account teams are proud of the work we do to support our clients,” said Tom Zawacki, Chief Digital Officer of Data Axle. “We are honored to receive these accolades from two respected and long-standing industry competitions.”
A Closer Look at the Awards
The Horizon Interactive Awards is an international competition promoting and awarding the best websites, videos, online advertising, print media, and mobile applications. The competition has been running for nearly 20 years. Six Data Axle clients were chosen from a field of thousands of global entries. Data Axle received the following recognition from The Horizon Interactive Awards:
● Distinguished Agency
● Best in Category – Email Newsletter – Marriott Bonvoy Traveler
● Gold Winner – Email Newsletter – Yard House
● Gold Winner – Email Promo - Logitech
● Gold Winner – Email Promotion – Data Axle received this award for three campaigns implemented on behalf of three different clients in the Retail, Technology, and CPG industries
When the Web Marketing Association created the Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) more than 20 years ago, it was the first industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online campaigns. Today, the IAC Awards showcase the best online advertising in 97 industries and 9 online formats including, online ad, video, mobile, newsletter, email, and social media. This year, seven Data Axle clients won the following awards, reflecting performance across a number of specific verticals:
● Best of Show Online Newsletter campaign – Marriott Bonvoy Traveler
● Best Hotel & Lodging Online Newsletter campaign – Marriott Bonvoy Traveler
● Best Technology Integrated ad campaign – Logitech
● Best Restaurant Email message – Yard House
● Best Financial Services Email message
● Best Food Industry Online ad
● Best Nonprofit Email message campaign – The American Heart Association
● Best Technology Email message campaign
“These industry recognitions represent the continuation of our 45+ year tradition of partnering with our clients to build award-winning creative, robust communication strategies, and results-driven campaigns,” said Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. “By combining quality data with consulting, data science, and creative services that strengthen program strategy and execution, we help our clients build deep connections with their audience to drive acquisition, retention, and long-term loyalty. We share our clients’ commitment to excellence and are humbled by the opportunity to serve them.”
To view the award entries and learn more about Data Axle’s award-winning work on behalf of its clients, visit: https://www.data-axle.com/customer-success/recognition/
About Data Axle
Data Axle is a leading provider of data and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company’s solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers and enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle’s cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.
