WCG to Host May 20 Blood Drive in Colorado Springs

May 20 Blood Drive

WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a mobile blood drive on May 20, in partnership with Vitalant.

Local hospitals continue to have low blood supplies.” — Tina Watson

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- WCG Inc. , located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a community mobile blood drive on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The group of tax consultants is partnering with First National Bank of Monument, The Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant to provide a safe and convenient way to donate blood. According to Vitalant, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood.Tina Watson, CPA, founding Partner of WCG, “In 2020, our three blood drives at WCG collected a combined 156 units, which is amazing given our COVID landscape. But we need to continue the donation enthusiasm.”Per Vitalant’s questions and answers, “blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.” They continue in response to safety, “our staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols, including wearing masks and gloves, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile single-use collection sets for every donation/collection and washing their hands before and after any donor contact.” They are also requiring all donors to wear a mask during collection. Vitalant says that if you’ve received any COVID-19 vaccine, you may still give blood or platelets if you meet all other eligibility requirements. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and schedule a donor time on Thursday, May 20, 2021. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive. Should scheduling difficulties arise, please contact WCG directly for assistance.WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items as part of their blood donation.