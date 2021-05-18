The Open-IX Association Announces Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX Achieving OIX-1 Certification
Launches zero cost certification program for small, community based IXPs
We are excited to welcome two new internet exchanges to our growing list of certified entities.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Open-IX Association, a 501-C3 non-profit, industry standards body, announces that Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX have achieved Open-IX OIX-1 certification for Internet Exchange Points (IXPs). OIX-1 certification represents dedication to maintaining the highest standards of interconnection infrastructure, openness and transparency. OIX-1 certification is specifically designed for IXPs which adhere to and promote openness, fairness and an uncompromising standard of operating excellence. It is validation that both Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX have met and maintained the strictest criteria defined by global industry veterans and that their infrastructure has proven to be of the highest standard for interconnection, resilience and reliability.
“We are excited to welcome two new internet exchanges to our growing list of certified entities. We believe that content networks, data centers and ultimately consumers benefit from the creation, growth and standardization of IXPs like Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX. Reliable, regional interconnection is critical to advancing internet infrastructure,” said Eli Scher, Chairman of Open-IX.
“We are proud to have worked with Open-IX to achieve certification for these two projects. By achieving certification, our members and datacenter partners will know what to expect in our projects and that we adhere to published standards.” said Paul Emmons, the Executive Director of Ninja-IX.
Both Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX have become OIX-1 Certified through Open-IX’s non-profit certification program. This program allows community supported and non-profit IXs that meet strict criteria to become Open-IX Certified, at no cost. If you would like to become a part of this program or know of an Internet Exchange that could benefit from this opportunity please see https://www.open-ix.org/en/certification/ixp-oix-1/ for more information. Or contact the IX Committee directly at ix-group@open-ix.org
About Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX
Phoenix-IX and Richmond-IX are managed by Ninja-IX Corporation, a not for profit corporation that operates several other Internet Exchanges. Since 2012 our goal is to provide local peering fabrics in locations that are underserved or cost prohibitive. Ninja-IX provides exchanges based on VxLAN interconnection, BIRD Route Servers and 24x7 Monitoring and maintained by volunteers. Critical internet infrastructure such as Root Servers and as112 services are also collocated in our exchanges. Many content delivery networks (CDNS) are participants in our various projects. For more information please contact peering at ninja-ix.net or see ninja-ix.net.
About Open-IX Association
The Open-IX Association (www.open-ix.org) is an internet community effort to improve the landscape of internet peering and interconnection. Open-IX encourages the development of neutral and distributed internet exchanges, while promoting uniform standards of performance for interconnections backed by the internet community. In 2018, Open-IX became an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Association, joining nearly 250 ANSI-Accredited Standards Developers engaged in the creation and maintenance of voluntary consensus standards. The Association aims to promote common and uniform specifications for data transfer and physical connectivity and improve overall internet performance by developing criteria and methods of measurement to reduce the complexity that restricts interconnection in fragmented markets.
