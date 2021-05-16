Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
10 e-commerce trends that all online store owners should know in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your ecommerce website? Want to learn the key trends that will impact your online store over the coming year?

The team of Oberlo share the stats you need to know in this infographic.

Here is a brief summary of the key notes:

  • E-commerce sales are expected to rise from $ 4.9 trillion in 2021 to $ 6.4 trillion in 2024
  • 67% of young consumers spent more money online than before the pandemic
  • 57% of consumers actively want to buy from new and independent businesses for the first time
  • By 2022, more than 120,000 stores will use AR technologies within their e-commerce processes

Look at the infographic below for more details.

A version of this post is first on the Red website design blog.

