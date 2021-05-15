St. Croix Regional Technical Center Honors Elaine Perkins as CTE Student of the Year

St. Croix Regional Technical Center (SCRTC) is pleased to honor Elaine Perkins of Calais High School at the CTE Student of the year. Elaine is enrolled in the Early Childhood Education and she is the daughter of Rebecca Perkins and John Knowles.

Elaine has attended SCRTC for all four years of her high school career in the Exploratory and Early Childhood Education Programs. She has demonstrated tremendous effort and growth throughout the years and has brought a great energy to her school. Elaine has that combination of a positive attitude and the belief that she can always improve that is so essential to the learning process.

Elaine’s dedication to her CTE program has led to additional coursework. She is taking two Maine Roads to Quality courses towards a Child Development Assistant credential and is also taking Observation and Assessment through WCCC. Elaine plays multiple sports through her sending school including volleyball and basketball. She volunteers with several organizations such as the Healthy Acadia Food Truck and the Power of Love Thrift Store. Throughout all of this she manages to hold down a part-time job. Elaine is active with JMG, is a member of the National Technical Honor Society, and won a SkillsUSA silver medal for prepared speech.

She has earned certifications in CPR/First Aid, Mandated Reporter, Bloodborne Pathogens, Maine Roads to Quality. Upon graduation she plans to attend WCCC for an Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education, then open her own childcare.

Learn more about St. Croix Regional Technical Center (SCRTC) by visiting their website, learn more about the Career and Technical Education Sites in Maine, visit the MACTE website to see a listing by location. To learn more about Career and Technical Education, watch this short video: